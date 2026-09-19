6 Baylor Players OUT against Louisiana Tech

In less than two hours, the Baylor Bears (1-1) return to action against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (also 1-1).

Once again, the Baylor Bears will take the field without starting quarterback DJ Lagway, who will miss the contest due to his ankle sprain. Lagway's absence shouldn't extend beyond this weekend, however. He told Baylor Bears On SI that he will "definitely" return for Week 4's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Just as importantly, Lagway expressed confidence that the injury wouldn't limit him the way it did for the majority of Baylor's 2026 season opener.

"By conference play, I should definitely be out there, feeling good, and playing my brand of football," Lagway said earlier this week.

With Lagway spending the afternoon in street clothes, Nate Bennett will make his second career start. In his starting debut last week, he completed 24 of his 36 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He added another score on the ground. However, Bennett did turn the ball over multiple times. Louisiana Tech will look to pressure the inexperienced signal-caller into more mistakes on Saturday.

So, who will suit up for (and against) the Bears today?

Baylor injury news

As stated above, Lagway will sit out today's contest as he continues to rehab his ankle injury. Barring a setback, he expects to suit up for next week's tilt with Colorado, the first intraconference game on Baylor's schedule.

While Lagway's time off the field will soon come to an end, some of his teammates appear less fortunate. Senior safety Jacob Redding will miss the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, senior defensive tackle Devonte Tezino also suffered a season-ending injury, going down early in last week's game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The absence of the two senior starters could (and likely will) have a deleterious effect on the defense, whether or not that becomes apparent this week.

In addition to Lagway, Redding, and Tezino, the Bears will take the field this afternoon without multiple players. Here is the full list:

QB DJ Lagway

WR Ashton Jones

WR Jadon Porter

DB Jacob Redding

OL Wyatt Swaner

DL Devonte Tezino

Baylor also lists DB Devin Turner as a game-time decision.

Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups provide additional health information.

Louisiana Tech injury news

Louisiana Tech will face Baylor without starting quarterback Blake Baker, who fractured his hand. Backup Trey Kukuk will get the nod under center.

Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups provide additional health information.

How to watch Baylor take on Louisiana Tech

Day: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

Network: ESPNU

On the call: Chuckie Kempf and Dustin Fox

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