Injury News: Jacob Redding to Miss 2026 Season With Torn ACL

In less than two hours, the Baylor Bears will open their 2026 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game marks the second straight year that they will face the Auburn Tigers in the opener. That game resulted in a 38-24 loss for the Bears, who never led after the first quarter.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they have already absorbed a massive hit before kickoff of Saturday's rematch. Senior safety Jacob Redding will miss the game and the entire 2026 season with a torn ACL, according to Grayson Grundhoefer. His absence should have a material impact on the defense, as Redding led the team in interceptions in 2025 while also posting 53 total tackles and two pass breakups.

Redding's loss represents just one of many personnel differences for Baylor between last year's matchup and today's. DJ Lagway, the highest-rated recruit in Baylor program history, will make his debut later today. Despite playing his first two collegiate seasons with the SEC's Florida Gators, Lagway has yet to face Auburn.

From a personnel standpoint, the Tigers have changed as well since last year. New head coach Alex Golesh brought his signal-caller from his previous stop, and Byrum Brown will make his Auburn debut this afternoon. Brown did not appear overly concerned about the upcoming matchup with Baylor's defense when asked about it earlier this week.

So, who will suit up alongside (and against) Lagway and Brown today?

Baylor injury news

The Bears do not have to release an official student-athlete availability report until the beginning of Big 12 conference play. Accordingly, their first such report -- initial or final -- won't come out until the Week 4 matchup with Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

Redding's absence ranks as the biggest development for Baylor on the injury front. Beyond how his injury will affect Saturday's game, it represents a crushing emotional blow for the senior safety. A former walk-on, Redding went from a lightly used player in 2023 to a weekly contributor the following year and a primary starter last season.

Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups reveal additional health information.

Auburn injury news

Unlike Baylor, the Tigers enter Saturday's game healthy. Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups reveal otherwise.

How to watch Baylor take on Auburn

Day: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA) Network: ABC/Disney+

ABC/Disney+ On the call: Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer





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