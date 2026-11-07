How to Watch Baylor Football vs. Iowa State: Time, Channel, Stats to Know

After a big-time win in Orlando last weekend over UCF, Baylor returns to Waco to host Iowa State for homecoming. The Bears might be playing earlier than they'd want for homecoming, but Joe Klanderman will take the sidelines as the interim head coach for Baylor fans to see.

Saturday will mark Klanderman's second game as the interim head coach after Baylor opted to fire Dave Aranda following the loss to Kansas two weeks ago. It appears Aranda has landed on his feet, while the Bears continue to search for their new head coach.

Klanderman would like the job, and Saturday will be another audition for the Baylor defensive coordinator. He will have to game plan for an Iowa State team that just upset Oklahoma State last weekend, 51-49.

Here's how you can see the game.

How to watch the Bears

Day: Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

McLane Stadium (Waco, TX) Network: FS1

FS1 On the call: Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman

Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Stats to know ahead of the game

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State will enter the contest with the second-worst offense in the Big 12. Although the Cyclones have running back Aiden Flora, who has been great in recent weeks, and Jaylen Raynor at quarterback, Iowa State struggles to move the ball with consistency. The Cyclones average 370 yards per game. For comparison, Baylor is 8th in the Big 12, averaging 434 yards per game.

Baylor's offensive line might have an easier day on Saturday against Iowa State. The Cyclones are dead last in the Big 12 with 10 total sacks. They average just over one sack per game, and the Bears have a chance to keep DJ Lagway upright and away from duress. The Bears have been mixing up their offensive line combinations this season, but if Iowa State struggles to get pressure, Baylor might be able to have some connectivity up front.

Running back Aiden Flora is Iowa State's offense. Despite the Cyclones not gaining many yards, it's all Flora. He leads the Big 12, averaging 117 yards per game on the ground. For Baylor, it's stopping Flora and making Raynor beat it through the air. Flora is coming off a 221 yard outing on the ground against Oklahoma State last weekend. Raynor has thrown five interceptions this season, along with 10 touchdowns, and the Bears will likely make him beat them.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.