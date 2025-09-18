Baylor, Arizona State release initial injury reports ahead of Big 12 showdown
For the first time -- and only second time ever -- Baylor will take on Arizona State this weekend. The Sun Devils will travel to Waco for their first meeting with Baylor since joining the Big 12 Conference. ASU, the former Pac-12 team, won the Big 12 last season, but the Sun Devils have already stumbled. Both Baylor and ASU will meet with a 2-1 record and neither team wants to drop a second game this season.
But both teams are going to need to win the game without some key players. Since the Big 12 implemented the injury report, teams are now releasing an initial injury report ahead of Big 12 games.
What the initial injury report shows
For Baylor, Fresno State transfer Phoenix Jackson is listed as OUT for the game against ASU. It also appears Jackson may be done for the season -- which is another loss added to Baylor's season. Luckily, it appears TE Michael Trigg will be a go, since he is listed as probable. Both C Colton Price and DL Devonte Tezino are listed as probable, too.
As for ASU, there are a plethora of players listed on the injury report. There are eight Sun Devils listed as OUT for the game against Baylor, but most notably, star DB Xavion Alford will miss the game. Jalen Moss, a transfer WR, is also OUT for the game.
Aranda touched on Baylor's injuries earlier this week
Earlier this week, head coach Dave Aranda was asked about Baylor's injuries ahead of the ASU showdown. On Monday, it sounded like Carl Williams was trending in a positive direction, but it still shows the defensive back as Questionable on the updated report.
"Yeah, he was going through everything today, so excited for his opportunity. He's fighting hard to get back on the field," Aranda said of Williams.
With both teams needing a win, and ASU having star QB Sam Leavitt, Baylor will hope to have all hands on deck for this pivotal matchup. Fans can tune in on Fox for a 6:30 p.m. CT game on Saturday.