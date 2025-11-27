Baylor OC Spavital earns nomination for prestigious award
Going into the final regular season game of the season vs. Houston, the Baylor passing offense is tops in the Big 12 Conference and have averaged 309 yards per game through the air. That lofty accolade is the result of coaching and development by offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in college football.
In his first season with the Bears in 2024, Spavital’s offense produced a six-game winning streak on their way to an 8-4 record in the regular season. That is the longest win streak in school history.
In his second season with Baylor, Spavital has coached quarterback Sawyer Robertson to the top of the FBS in passing touchdowns with 30 as the triggerman for the No. 3 passing offense in the FBS. In Spavital’s offense, receiver Josh Cameron is second in the Big 12 in receiving yards (817) and first in receptions (66).
Under Spavital’s tutelage, tight end Michael Trigg has developed into a finalist for the 2025 John Mackey Award, given to college football’s top tight end. Trigg has posted 50 catches for 694 yards and six TDs. That is good enough for No. 1 among tight ends in the Big 12 and No. 2 nationally all tight ends.
In addition, Spavital has guided Baylor to a No. 21 ranking in total offense in the FBS, and No. 3 in the Big 12. The Bears have averaged 453.8 yards per game this season.
Prior to arriving at Baylor, Spavital had coaching stops at Texas State (head coach), two stints at West Virginia, two stints at Cal, Texas A&M and Tulsa. With the Aggies in 2013, Spavital coached quarterback Johnny Manziel and the Texas A&M offense recorded almost 7,000 yards of total offense (6,999), which ranked No. 2 all-time in the Southeastern Conference.
On Saturday on Senior Day, Spavital and his offense will have the opportunity to get their sixth win against Houston and become bowl eligible. Emotions will be high as the senior offensive skill players will be fired up to extend their final season in the green and gold for one more game.