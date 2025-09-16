Inside The Bears

Where Baylor ranks in college football national polls

Here's where the Bears rank heading into Big 12 play.

Luke Hubbard

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After dropping their season opener to the Auburn Tigers, the Baylor Bears have bounced back with two wins over the SMU Mustangs and Samford Bulldogs. They erased a 14-point deficit in Dallas to come back and beat the Mustangs in overtime before returning home and defeating Samford, but their performance against the Bulldogs left a lot to be desired.

Sawyer Robertson and the Bears' offense looked good in the first half, scoring 35 points, but they turned the ball over a couple of times and could only score seven points in the second half. Defensively, they only gave up seven points, but there were still quite a few mistakes to clean up.

This week, the Bears will host the Arizona State Sun Devils in McLane Stadium to open Big 12 play. The Bears, who started slow in conference play last year, need to get off to a hot start this season if they want to be serious contenders for the Big 12 crown and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) in action against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Here's where the Bears rank in college football polls after Week 3.

AP Top 25

The Baylor Bears are not ranked in the AP Top 25, but received six votes to be ranked, which is the 35th-most in the country.

US LBM Coaches Poll

The Bears are also not ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll, but received eight votes to be ranked, which is the 40th-most in the country.

ESPN SP+

Baylor ranks 35th on ESPN's SP+ rankings, up 12 spots from last week. They also have the No. 10 offense in the country according to this metric.

ESPN FPI

Baylor ranks 39th in the country in the ESPN Football Power Index, which is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports has the Bears ranked as the No. 31 team in the country, four spots higher than Arizona State, who they face this week.

