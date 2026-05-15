Predicting Baylor Football’s 2026 Kickoff Times Game-by-Game

The NFL schedule was released yesterday, and it has us wondering what times the Baylor Bears could be playing in the 2026 season. There has been one confirmed kick-off, the season opener against Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but there are 11 games that we have no time for! Here are my predictions.

Here's when I think each game will kick off in the 2026 season.

Sept. 5 — Neutral Site vs. Auburn

Baylor opens the season with a "neutral site" game vs. Auburn. The game, originally set to be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, will now be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Aflac Kickoff game. Many Baylor fans were excited about the prospect of experiencing an away game in an SEC environment, but are also relieved that their Bears don't have to play in it.

Clemson and Georgia battled it out in an Aflac Kickoff a few years back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Andrew Davis Tucker | UGA Marketing and Communications

It was confirmed that ABC will be picking up this game and that it will be played at 2:30 CT. DJ Lagaway and Byrum Brown will have a rematch of their battle last year when USF upset Florida 18-16 in the swamp.

Confirmed Kickoff: 2:30 PM CT on ABC

Sept. 12 — Home vs. Prairie View A&M

This should be a simple game for the Bears and a chance to reinvigorate the fanbase with a big win over a far inferior opponent. It should be a great way for all the new names on the team and all the new staff to settle right in during the home opener at McLane Stadium. This game will most likely be on ESPN+.

Predicted Kickoff: 6:30 PM CT

Sept. 19 — Home vs. Louisiana Tech

Current Baylor head coach, Dave Aranda | (Orlin Wagner / Associated Press)

Baylor was supposed to be playing SMU this weekend as the return leg of a home-and-home planned next year, but that game was postponed to an unknown later date as SMU gained the opportunity to play Notre Dame that weekend. Similar to Prairie View A&M, though, this game should be pretty straightforward and another opportunity to tune up before the Big 12 schedule begins.

Predicted Kickoff: 11:00 AM CT

Sept. 26 — Home vs. Colorado

Last time Baylor faced Colorado, it was a heartbreaking affair. Baylor now gets to host Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes after both teams had awful 2025 campaigns. The winner of this game will have some major momentum moving forward, and the loser of this game will likely be fired at the end of the season. I predict this is Baylor's chance to be on TNT.

Predicted Kickoff: 2:00 PM CT

Oct. 3 — Away at Arizona State

Redshirt sophomore safety Jacob Redding dives onto running back Raleek Brown for a tackle during Baylor football's 27-24 loss to Arizona State. | Via: Mary Thurmond, Baylor Lariat

This will be a tough game for the Bears. Arizona State has locked up Kenny Dillingham and is ready to move forward in dominating this conference. Baylor lost on a last second field goal last year against the Sun Devils, in a game where the Baylor offense struggled to get going. I predict this game to be picked up by FOX.

Predicted Kickoff: 3:00 PM CT

Oct. 17 — Home vs. TCU

This coveted rivalry was a joyous moment for Baylor fans two years ago when TCU visited Waco. Baylor won that game on a last-second field goal, and the fans seemed to be back in on Dave Aranda for the first time in a while. That momentum faded away quickly in the 2025 season, as Aranda once again lost to TCU, pushing his record against the Horned Frogs to 1-5. If both schools start the season strong, I could see this being a night game on ESPN2.

Predicted Kickoff: 6:00 PM CT

Oct. 24 — Away at Kansas

Dawson Pendergrass against Kansas in 2024 | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Kansas has been on an awful downward trajectory for the last couple of years. I am hoping Baylor could capitalize on one of the programs that is in a weaker position than their own. Baylor has handled Kansas over the Aranda tenure, with a 4-0 record against the Jayhawks. I predict this game is forgotten about and pushed to ESPN+.

Predicted Kickoff: 11:00 AM CT

Oct. 30 — Away at UCF

This game is a scary one for the Bears. While UCF and Scott Frost don't really terrify you on paper, a Friday night game in the Bounce House in Orlando does scare you. This game will be nationally televised, and it will be loud. The Bears will have to be ready for what will be one of the top atmospheres they will play in all year.

Predicted Kickoff: 7:00 PM CT

Nov. 7 — Home vs. Iowa State

Baylor Homecoming is always a spectacle. | Courtesy of Lauryn Edwards

After that tough game in Orlando, the Bears will return home for their Homecoming game against Iowa State. This game has been played at 11:00 AM for the past few seasons, and I doubt that will change in 2026. This game will most likely be on ESPN+ as well.

Predicted Kickoff: 11:00 AM CT

Nov. 14 — Away at BYU

This will be a very tough game. BYU will undoubtedly be an 8+ win team this season and has had Baylor's number ever since Baylor's homecoming win against them in 2021. I predict this game to be on ESPN in the very late evening.

Predicted Kickoff: 9:15 PM CT

Nov. 21 — Home vs. Texas Tech

Coach Aranda's post game speech after a win at Texas Tech in 2024. | Getty Images

Texas Tech is another school that will undoubtedly have 8+ wins this season, and a school that many have winning 10+ this season. This will be a tough battle for Baylor and, for sure, one that will be on national TV, most likely ESPN or FOX.

Predicted Kickoff: 6:00 PM CT

Nov. 28 — Away at Houston Cougars

Baylor closes the season at Houston. Houston is another school that many analysts are high on, and if Baylor is a 6+ win team, this game could also be nationally televised as it could have Big 12 championship game implications for both schools. Houston got the best of Baylor in Waco last season, but Baylor got the win the last time they were in Houston. I predict this game to be on ESPN2.

Predicted Kickoff: 11:00 AM

The Big 12 Championship

The Big 12 Championship will be played in Arlington as per usual, but it will be played on a Friday night this season. The game will be played on December 4th, 2026, and will be on ABC at 7:00 PM CT.