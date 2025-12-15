September matchup between Baylor and SMU is CANCELED, replaced with another school

In 2024, it was announced that Baylor and SMU would play a home-and-home series with SMU. The former Southwest conference opponents played the first leg of the home-and-home in Highland Park in September, where Baylor came away with a thrilling 48-45 double overtime win against the Mustangs. The game in Waco was highly anticipated as well. Baylor was looking to host SMU at McLane Stadium for the first time since 2016.

But it was announced on Monday that the game was canceled and replaced with a game against Louisiana Tech. The SMU game will be rescheduled, per On3.

Games against in-state opponents are always important. Fans gain bragging rights and teams gather an edge in recruiting rivalries. The SMU game has an even deeper importance, as both schools are religious institutions, giving the rivalry even more tradition and pedigree. The meeting in September was set to be the 79th meeting between the two schools, and Baylor was looking to extend the winning streak over the Mustangs to 14.

Why is this game being canceled?

This move is due to the fact that the ACC is moving to 9 conference games in 2026. SMU was given the opportunity to play Notre Dame in the 2026 season, meaning SMU currently has 13 games scheduled in 2026. The question for SMU is which game do they cancel. The "buy-games" against Missouri State and UC Davis are free wins for the Mustangs, and an exciting game against blue-blood Notre Dame is something that can't be passed up on in SMU administration's eyes. So SMU decides to pay the buyout and bail on their trip to Waco.

Baylor won't be left dead in the water here as the Bears still have their difficult Power 4 non-conference game scheduled. A neutral site bout with SEC opponent Auburn week one of the season is still an exciting game for Baylor fans as they look for revenge for what happened in 2025.

Who will Baylor play instead?

Baylor has announced that they will play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs that weekend instead. Louisiana Tech, member of Conference USA, went 7-5 in 2025 and are set to play in the Independence Bowl on December 30th, 2025. Louisiana Tech faced one power conference opponent in 2025. They made the short journey to Baton Rouge for an early season matchup against LSU. They lost the game 23-7, but made it a tough game for the Tigers. The halftime score was 10-0.

Although welcoming a Group of Five opponent to McLane in the non-conference will be good for Baylor's record, many Baylor fans are still extremely disappointed to not face their in-state rival of 90 miles north. The long winning streak over SMU is something Baylor fans are extremely proud of, and a chance to extend it at home was something to look forward to in 2026.

