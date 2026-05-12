Michael Trigg Succeeding With the Cowboys Would Be a Massive Win for Baylor Football

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Baylor and Dave Aranda hadn't had a player selected since the 2023 draft. As the draft concluded, there were two Baylor players who heard their name called: WR Josh Cameron and DL Jackie Marshall.

Both QB Sawyer Robertson and TE Michael Trigg expected to hear their name called, but it wasn't meant to be. Robertson, who later signed with the Raiders, was a late-round projected pick. But for Trigg, he was supposed to be drafted in rounds four-through-six. But as the last pick was called — Trigg didn't hear his name.

All great stories don't have happy beginnings, and for Trigg, who transferred twice before landing in Waco, will have a chip on his shoulder as he enters his next chapter. Signing with the Dallas Cowboys as one of the highest-paid undrafted free agents, the explosive tight end will look to not only make the team but also leave his mark.

Baylor helped mold Trigg

One potential reason Trigg fell in the 2026 NFL Draft was some off-field concerns. He began his career at USC, before transferring to Ole Miss. Trigg served a one-game suspension during his time at Ole Miss and he also left the team during the middle of the season.

But things worked out — mostly — during his time with the Bears. Dave Aranda brought Trigg in and helped mold Trigg into the player he is today. Despite having some off-field concerns, Aranda brought Trigg in for the 2024 football season.

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Although there was a run-in with former AD Mack Rhoades, there wasn't much to hear regarding Trigg outside of his spectacular playing ability. In 2025, Trigg became Robertson's go-to player and he had a career-high 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

En route to an All-American season, Trigg was too fast for linebackers to cover and too tall and athletic for defensive backs. Standing at 6'4", 250-pounds, Trigg was named a Mackey Award finalist and was able to finally flash what he was capable of.

Trigg's success would be massive for Baylor

Playing in the state of Texas, Baylor has to recruit with some powerhouse programs. Texas, Texas A&M, and most recently, Texas Tech, has been landing top-end talent. Again, Baylor hadn't had a player drafted since 2023, and Aranda wasn't able to sell the NFL to his recruits.

Now with Cameron and Marshall drafted, along with Trigg having a good start with the Cowboys, Aranda has the ability to sell the NFL to his recruits. Trigg also has the ability to shine in the league, using his speed and height to his advantage.

Trigg may or may not be the next great Baylor Bear, but one thing is for certain, Aranda's vision for Trigg came to fruition and one of the former top tight ends in college football has a legit shot to compete for playing time in the NFL.