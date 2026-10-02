Baylor Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Trending Positions Against Arizona State

The Bears look to keep the momentum rolling, as they're 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play. Some position groups have been consistently good for this team, but others continue to struggle and be inconsistent.

I have high hopes for many of these groups, but there are also some concerns going into this game against the Sun Devils.

Quarterback: 7.5/10

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway didn't look the greatest in his return against the Buffaloes, but he may not have been 100%. He still seemed uncomfortable running on his ankle, and that held back the offense a bit.

After another full game under his belt and more recovery time, I think Lagway will play better against Arizona State. It may be a road game at night, but Lagway has plenty of experience playing in tough environments during his two years at Florida.

Secondary: 8/10

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) in action against Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After throwing for 254 yards against A&M and 95 yards against Kansas, it's hard to predict what version of Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley the Bears will see.

I think the Bears' secondary will be able to contain this Arizona State offense with the help of some pressure from the defensive front. Limiting big plays will be crucial for the Bears in this road environment.

Reed Harris and Omarion Miller are the top two receivers for the Sun Devils and have combined for 39 receptions through three games this season. If the Baylor secondary can contain them, Arizona State might have some trouble with its passing attack.

Offensive Line: 6/10

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, this unit struggled to create a run game for the Baylor offense against Colorado. It will be crucial for the offensive line to establish the run game early in this matchup, or the Bears could be in big trouble.

Against Colorado, the Bears were only able to average 3.3 yards per carry, and it took until the fourth quarter for the run game to show up. In a game like this, I don't think Baylor will be able to leave with a win unless the offensive line improves its run blocking.

I'm not as worried about the pass protection in this matchup, but this group will have to provide time for Lagway in the pocket. Overall, the matchup could come down to how well the offensive line performs for the Bears.

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