4 Predictions for Baylor's Crucial Road Game vs. Arizona State

Maybe the hardest game of the season to predict, Baylor (3-1) vs. Arizona State (2-1) could go either way. Last year's clash of the teams was a dramatic 27-24 win for the Sun Devils. The jury is out on whether either team has improved from last year, but ASU gets the home field advantage.

Both teams have slightly underperformed but still stand with only one loss. Here are four predictions going into the Big 12 matchup.

At the end of the season, this game will be circled

Win or lose, this is a crucial game for the Baylor Bears and will likely swing how the remainder of the season pans out.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win sends the Bears into a bye week, primed to topple rival TCU at home and then extend the winstreak against Kansas and UCF. A loss leaves Aranda coaching for his job against TCU and scrambling to keep his winning record on the road trip.

This is the perfect upset bid for Baylor and a chance to defend home turf for ASU; both teams will find out what they are made of.

Lagway's breakout game will have to wait

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ASU defense has allowed just 161.3 yards in the air per game so far this season. Lagway's pass-happy playstyle might continue to struggle to find its groove. He will play well enough to keep Baylor in the game, but not good enough to carry them to a win.

Lagway's ankle doesn't seem to be fully healed yet; he likely won't be a threat on the ground against the Sun Devils, leaving it up to his decision-making and accuracy to push the offense downfield. There are still question marks surrounding those aspects of his game.

The defense holds ASU to 20 or less

While shaky at times, the Baylor defense has been stellar this season, allowing less than 20 points in each of the first four games. Arizona State has yet to miss that mark this season, but the Bears red zone defense and quarterback pressure will break the streak.

ASU is a solid team with a solid quarterback, but there isn't good reason for them to be the ones to conquer the Baylor defense.

Dawson Pendergrass is the X-factor

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pendergrass finally dominated a couple of drives for the Bears offense in the fourth quarter against Colorado. The offensive line became "man-movers," and it helped the senior running back break out for big yardage in crunch time.

The offensive line knows what they are capable of; they just have to put it together for four quarters. If the unit can help clear the way for Pendergrass, he will take advantage and help lift Baylor to a four-game win streak heading into bye week.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.