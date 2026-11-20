Joe Klanderman and the Bears will look to get back on track this Saturday against Texas Tech. With the Red Raiders playing the way they have been recently, Baylor has a tough task ahead. Here's how I'm feeling about some of the Bears' position groups heading into this matchup.

Defensive Line: 8/10

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) is tackled by Baylor linebacker Garrick Ponder (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Baylor's biggest strengths this season has been its defensive line. This group has done a good job creating pressure and making things difficult for opposing quarterbacks all season. However, Texas Tech's offensive line may be one of the toughest matchups this group has faced.

The Red Raiders have averaged 259.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games. Baylor has been pretty good at stopping the run, but this will be a big test for the Bears' defensive front. A lot could come down to how well the defensive line can get pressure on Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos while also limiting the Red Raiders' production on the ground.

Wide Receivers: 8/10

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Teon Parks (21) deflects a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something Texas Tech has struggled with this season is its pass defense. Baylor will look to take advantage of this by relying heavily on its passing game in this matchup.

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Gavin Freeman will get many targets, but I expect some of the other guys, like Jadon Porter and Louis Brown IV, to step up and make some big plays of their own.

If Lagway and the wide receivers can connect, this could give the Bears a great chance to win against Texas Tech.

Offensive Line: 6/10

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Cole Rhett (78) in action against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech has recorded 21 sacks in its last five games. This could be a problem for a Baylor offensive line that has struggled this season. The Bears will have to protect Lagway and give him enough time to make plays in the passing game.

Another important part of this matchup will be how well the offensive line can create running lanes. Baylor has struggled to find consistency on the ground this season, and the offensive line will need to do a better job of opening things up for the running backs. Baylor will also need to avoid negative plays and penalties that put the offense in too many third-and-long situations.

Overall, a lot of this game will come down to how well the Bears can compete in the trenches against a talented Texas Tech team.

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