It's been a rollercoaster for the Bears over the past two weeks, and things won't get any easier for Baylor as it faces an extremely difficult remaining schedule.

With several positions trending up after last week's dominant performance against UCF, here's how I'm feeling about Baylor's key position groups heading into the matchup against Iowa State.

Quarterback: 8.5/10

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) warms up before the game against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway played well against UCF and looked a lot more comfortable on the field. He was also able to use his legs, which made a big difference in the play-calling and how he can be utilized in this offense. I expect him to put together another good performance against the Cyclones.

Iowa State's defense hasn't been great this season, allowing 231 passing yards and 27 points per game. If Lagway can use his legs efficiently and connect with his wide receivers the way he did against UCF, Baylor's offense could be in for another big game.

Running Backs: 7/10

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears running back Michael Turner (23) is tackled by Central Florida Knights linebacker Jayden Jennings (38) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run game was finally able to get going for the Bears last weekend, and that's something I think they can continue against Iowa State. Baylor has struggled to find consistency on the ground throughout much of the season, but last week's performance was an encouraging sign for this group heading into the final stretch of the schedule.

The Cyclones gave up 210 rushing yards against Oklahoma State, and I expect Baylor to lean on its ground game again this weekend. Guys like Ryelan Morris and Michael Turner have stepped into bigger roles within this group, and I think both could have another solid game on Saturday.



That will ultimately come down to how the offensive line performs, though. Baylor has tried to rely more on the run game at times this season, but hasn't been able to do so consistently because of poor blocking up front.

Defensive Line: 9.5/10

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins (12) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jamaal Whyce Jr. (99) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group has been dominant all season long, and I expect another impressive performance against the Cyclones. Stopping Iowa State's running back Aiden Flora will be its biggest responsibility, as he has been one of the top running backs in the Big 12 this season. Flora rushed for 221 yards against Oklahoma State, but I don't think he will find nearly as much success against this Baylor defense.

The pressure this defense has been able to generate has created problems for several teams this season. Last week, the Bears kept UCF out of the end zone while recording seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. I think this is another matchup where Baylor's defensive line will win the battle in the trenches.

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