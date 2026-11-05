Keys to a Baylor Homecoming Win Over Iowa State

Baylor fans are waiting to witness the football team they watch play on TV to show out on the home turf. Fans still have the bitter taste of the ugly TCU loss in their mouths and are cautious to buy stock in interim head coach Joe Klanderman.

A dominant homecoming win over the Cyclones could be what the doctor ordered.

The Bears stand at 5-3 and need to take care of Iowa State (4-4) on Homecoming weekend if they want to keep Big 12 championship hopes alive.

Baylor has shown flashes on the road against UCF and Arizona State but still hasn't put it together in front of the home crowd. Here are three keys to a McLane Stadium win on Saturday:

Avoid a shootout

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein (85) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones' two conference wins came 45-42 and 51-49. Baylor needs to stick to their brand of football, playing lockdown defense while putting together surgical drives to get the offense in the red zone.

Heading the Iowa State offense is Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor, an explosive playmaker who likes to air it downfield. Raynor isn't anything the Bears' defense hasn't seen yet, and they need to bottle him up to avoid a coin flip.

Make the Cyclones play from behind

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) breaks a tackle from Oklahoma State linebacker Isaiah Chisom (2) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar to UCF, the Cyclones are coming off their best win of the season and will be looking to strike first on the Bears' turf.

The Iowa State offense has posted 3, 10, 13 and 17 in their four losses. If Baylor can jump out to a lead, the Cyclone attack is more likely to stall out.

This doesn't mean the Bears have to score on their first drive, but coming out of the first half with a multiple-score lead would put Iowa State in a very uncomfortable position.

Keep the offense hot

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor posted 41 points against UCF, propelled by DJ Lagway throwing for 319 yards and four touchdowns in the Bounce House.

Lagway has put up just 29 combined points in his two starts at McLane Stadium; the Iowa State defense is going to give him the opportunity to show out in front of the Homecoming crowd.

The Cyclones gave up 42 to West Virginia and 49 to Oklahoma State. The Bears should smell some blood in the water, especially considering the clinic Lagway and company put on last Friday against UCF.

Baylor fans had to sit through a slugfest of a TCU loss, but were waiting to explode. The Bears will get another chance to relieve all of the built-up pressure.

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