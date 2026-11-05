3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week 10 matchup vs. Iowa State

I don't want to overreact too early, but this Baylor team played with a different energy in Joe Klanderman's first game as interim head coach. The offense was finally able to get things rolling, while the defense was lights-out, keeping UCF out of the end zone.

The Bears face a tough test this Saturday against the Cyclones, who are coming off an impressive win over Oklahoma State. Here are three storylines I'm watching for heading into this matchup.

1. Will Baylor Be Able to Build on Its Big Win?





Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) avoids a tackle by Central Florida Knights cornerback Jayden Bellamy (1) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the first game following a head coach's departure can give a team a new spark of energy that may have been missing before. It will be up to Joe Klanderman and the coaching staff to keep that energy going throughout the remainder of the season.

There is still a lot to play for this season, and the final stretch of games won't be easy for the Bears as they finish the year on the road against BYU, at home against Texas Tech, and on the road against Houston. Iowa State will be a strong test for Baylor this Saturday, as the Cyclones have proven they can compete with and beat some tough opponents.

2. Can the Offense Continue to Score Points?

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Tony Livingston (10) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State has struggled defensively this season, giving up 31 points to Utah, 42 to West Virginia, 39 to Arizona, and 49 to Oklahoma State. The Bears were able to move the ball effectively against UCF, putting up 41 points, and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup.

This game is the perfect opportunity for Baylor to build on that confidence and get some points on the board. Klanderman previously mentioned allowing Jake Spavital to have more freedom with the offensive play calling, which could play a big role in the Bears' offensive success.

3. Can Baylor Slow Down Aiden Flora?

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive end Garrick Ponder (13) during the first hduring the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the way Iowa State running back Aiden Flora and Baylor’s defense have performed this season, this is an important matchup to watch for this Saturday.

Flora has been the go-to guy for Iowa State this season, averaging 117 rushing yards per game. He even rushed for 221 yards this past weekend in the Cyclones' win over Oklahoma State.

Luckily for Baylor, Klanderman is still leading the defense, and the Bears have been great at stopping the run this season, allowing just under 100 rushing yards per game.

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