Keys to a Baylor Win Against UCF in Week 9

Baylor is heading to the Bounce House on Friday to play UCF. The Knights are a perfect 4-0 at home, recently capped by a double OT win against No. 2 BYU.

Joe Klanderman's first game at the helm while Baylor is in need of a win. UCF is a slight favorite in the Big 12 matchup; here are keys for the Bears to pull off the upset:

Win the first quarter

In all of Baylor's losses, they have been trailing or tied after one quarter. Playing catch-up has given the Bears a lot of trouble over the season, and they can't afford to get down early against UCF.

It has been an emotional, turbulent week for Baylor, but if they can come out of the first 15 minutes with a lead, it could be a huge benefit to their confidence.

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman | USA TODAY Sports

Don't turn it over

The Baylor offense has been lackluster; instead of turning the ball over on risky plays, possessions need to end in the hands of punter Palmer Williams, who has proven he can pin back the opposing offense.

Giving UCF short fields won't give the Bears much of a chance, make them go 75-80 yards on every drive, and the Baylor defense will surely hold the Knights' offense down.

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jae'lin Battle (54) and linebacker Travion Barnes (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slow the UCF run game

The Knights lean on the ground game; they have 16 rushing touchdowns to the tune of 163 yards per game. They have a 500-yard rushing leader in Duke Watson along with a pair of 150-yard backs that pose different threats on the ground.

Baylor got gashed on the ground against Kansas for the first time this season, the short trend needs to come to a halt against UCF for the defense to continue their strong season.

Go 7 by 7, not 3 by 3

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baylor offense has only generated two touchdowns in the last two weeks of football. If the season is going to turn around, the offense needs to throw some real punches in the next couple of games.

The offensive line has to continue to improve, and the running backs need to be more reliable, but first and foremost, Lagway will have to be a playmaker on Friday.

DJ gets at least 40 attempts a game; he needs to make more of them count in order to push the ball downfield and then cash in for touchdowns in the redzone.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news