Baylor Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Trending Positions Against TCU
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After a 4-1 start and a bye week, Dave Aranda and Baylor are looking to keep the momentum rolling as they host TCU on Saturday. Every game is important to the Bears, but this matchup means just a little more.
Some position groups are continuing to trend upward. Here's where my confidence stands in those areas heading into Saturday's game.
Quarterback: 8.5/10
DJ Lagway is coming off an amazing performance against Arizona State after shaking off the rust from his ankle injury. He threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. That performance showed his potential, and I think he will continue to impress.
I expect Baylor to throw the ball a good amount in this matchup. If Lagway can continue to put the ball in the right spots and connect on deep throws, then this offense will be in good shape.
Dave Aranda said Lagway has improved significantly since Saturday, emphasizing that he is moving around much better. Aranda also mentioned that Lagway is showing more pocket movement. If he can use his legs efficiently when needed, it will make things a lot harder for opposing defenses.
Offensive Line: 7/10
This unit is finally starting to show progress. The offensive line had its best performance yet against Arizona State, with much-improved blocking that helped lead to long rushing touchdowns for both Ryelan Morris and Caden Knighten.
If this group can consistently play that well, this offense could be extremely good. However, the matchup against TCU will be a huge test for the offensive line, as the Horned Frogs have one of the best defensive fronts in the Big 12.
One thing to watch in this matchup is Baylor's run game. Although the Bears are coming off their best rushing performance of the season, TCU has been tough against the run, allowing just 3.2 yards per carry. Outside of the game against Arizona State, Baylor has struggled to run the ball well.
Defensive Line: 9.5/10
I expect this group to win the battle against a TCU offensive line that has struggled at times this season. On paper, this matchup favors the Bears. Baylor is allowing just 97.4 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry, while TCU has also struggled to run the ball well this season.
On top of that, TCU has had trouble protecting its quarterback, Jaden Craig. The Horned Frogs have allowed 2.6 sacks per game, compared to Baylor's defensive average of 3.6 sacks per game this season
With how well the Baylor defensive line has played, I think it will cause a lot of trouble for TCU's offense on Saturday. The Bears will look to take advantage of TCU's blocking issues, especially given Jaden Craig's difficulties when facing pressure.
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Grant is a writer for Baylor Bears on SI with a focus on Baylor football and basketball. He is a Texas A&M Sport Management graduate and longtime Baylor fan who has followed the Bears closely for more than a decade. His passion for sports drives him to find the stories, stats, and perspectives that matter most to Baylor fansFollow Grantpetersonn