Baylor Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Trending Positions Against TCU

After a 4-1 start and a bye week, Dave Aranda and Baylor are looking to keep the momentum rolling as they host TCU on Saturday. Every game is important to the Bears, but this matchup means just a little more.

Some position groups are continuing to trend upward. Here's where my confidence stands in those areas heading into Saturday's game.

Quarterback: 8.5/10

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway is coming off an amazing performance against Arizona State after shaking off the rust from his ankle injury. He threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. That performance showed his potential, and I think he will continue to impress.

I expect Baylor to throw the ball a good amount in this matchup. If Lagway can continue to put the ball in the right spots and connect on deep throws, then this offense will be in good shape.

Dave Aranda said Lagway has improved significantly since Saturday, emphasizing that he is moving around much better. Aranda also mentioned that Lagway is showing more pocket movement. If he can use his legs efficiently when needed, it will make things a lot harder for opposing defenses.

Offensive Line: 7/10

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) celebrates with Baylor Bears offensive lineman Nate Kibble (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit is finally starting to show progress. The offensive line had its best performance yet against Arizona State, with much-improved blocking that helped lead to long rushing touchdowns for both Ryelan Morris and Caden Knighten.

If this group can consistently play that well, this offense could be extremely good. However, the matchup against TCU will be a huge test for the offensive line, as the Horned Frogs have one of the best defensive fronts in the Big 12.

One thing to watch in this matchup is Baylor's run game. Although the Bears are coming off their best rushing performance of the season, TCU has been tough against the run, allowing just 3.2 yards per carry. Outside of the game against Arizona State, Baylor has struggled to run the ball well.

Defensive Line: 9.5/10

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) react after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect this group to win the battle against a TCU offensive line that has struggled at times this season. On paper, this matchup favors the Bears. Baylor is allowing just 97.4 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry, while TCU has also struggled to run the ball well this season.

On top of that, TCU has had trouble protecting its quarterback, Jaden Craig. The Horned Frogs have allowed 2.6 sacks per game, compared to Baylor's defensive average of 3.6 sacks per game this season

With how well the Baylor defensive line has played, I think it will cause a lot of trouble for TCU's offense on Saturday. The Bears will look to take advantage of TCU's blocking issues, especially given Jaden Craig's difficulties when facing pressure.

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