4 Game Predictions for Baylor Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Rivalry games offer some of the most unpredictable outcomes in sports. The Baylor-TCU Revivalry is no exception.

Both teams have a long history of trading blows, snapping winstreaks and dramatic finishes. We've got four predictions for the 122nd edition of Bears vs. Horned Frogs:

It's not pretty for either team

These teams have a history of high-scoring shootouts, but will that be the case on Saturday? Both teams have had struggling offenses yet impressive defenses. Each defense has yet to give up more than 21 points this season.

In matchups like these, you often get grindy games where coaches are keeping stuff close to their chest. I am expecting a lot of short drives, a lot of punts, and a handful of turnovers. Both teams want (and need?) to win; it's probably going to be ugly.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Daniel Cobbs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it could be a rout in either direction, I am expecting a game more like the scuffle Baylor had with Colorado.

Baylor draws the best crowd in the last two years

The Bears have earned themselves a 6 p.m. blackout on Saturday, partly thanks to their trouncing of ASU on the road. Baylor has struggled to completely pack out McLane Stadium since the loss to Auburn to start the season in 2025.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears fans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, nothing fires up a fanbase like a rivalry game with some good weather. It will be the coolest temperature of the season for Waco, and the Baylor faithful are ready to show up. The home field advantage will be one of the strongest the Bears have had in a long time.

Dave Aranda regains the trust of Baylor fans

Head coach Dave Aranda has been on the hot seat for a while. He has beaten TCU just one time in his six matchups against the rival. He struggles to beat the Frogs, even when heavy favorites. This game was circled as the most crucial for his job security before the season started; the strong 4-1 start hasn't changed that.

Fans are waiting to rally around this team; if he can secure a win against the Frogs in front of a home crowd, the doubt around his tenure will be silenced for a while.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor wins, jumps in Big 12 standings

I don't know exactly how, but Baylor is going to find a way to win this game. I expect DJ Lagway to continue as a steady performer, leaning on his favorite target, Gavin Freeman, and the defense will be the talking point yet again.

The Bears are currently tied atop the Big 12 with BYU, Utah, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State. Trouble awaits some of the competition; BYU goes out to face No. 2 Notre Dame, OSU hits the road to face the No. 20 Cougars. Texas Tech also has a trap game against ASU.

A win and 3-0 start for Baylor would surely take them one step closer to standing alone on top of the conference.

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