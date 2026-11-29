The Bears hit the road trying to finish off their regular season on a high note against the No. 18 Houston Cougars, who are in search of back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Baylor will go to their bowl game after a three-game losing streak and without a win against a ranked opponent. The Bears fell by three points in a gutting loss to end a rollercoaster season. Here are takeaways:

Caden Knighten steps up

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first 100-yard rushing game from a Baylor running back came on the back of Caden Knighten's first half performance, rushing for two touchdowns and 91 yards in the second quarter alone.

The unprecedented performance was highlighted by a 74-yard touchdown run, possibly the most impressive running play of Baylor's season.

Lagway should not be the QB next year

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears strung together 42 yards on two plays in the first drive before DJ Lagway was sacked out of field goal range. On the next drive, Ryelan Morris was alone downfield but was completely overthrown by Lagway on what should have been a touchdown pass.

Despite the poor start, Baylor got the ball back down one point in the second quarter. Instead of handing Caden Knighten the ball, Lagway overthrew two receivers and got sacked. His win against ASU was impressive, but since then his impressive drives have been few and far between.

In a season-defining drive, Lagway throws a deep ball into triple coverage for an interception. Fortunately, he redeemed himself, finding a wide-open Jadon Porter on yet another deep ball, setting up Caden Knighten for his third rushing touchdown of the game.

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Granted, Lagway has battled injury, the playcalling has been poor and his running backs haven't been helpful whatsoever this season, but his poor accuracy and decision-making kill too many drives. He was brought on to save Aranda's job, and his time at Baylor may also be coming to an end.

Baylor's defense adjusted perfectly yet again

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) runs with the ball past Baylor Bears linebacker Kedrick Walker (36) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars leaned on their run game heavily, and it worked early on. Quarterback Keisean

Henderson, running backs Re'shaun Sanford and Makhi Hughes were able to use their speed to gash the Baylor defense, combining for 260 yards.

Unsurprisingly, the Bears' defense settled in after allowing two touchdown drives to start the game. Whenever the unit forced Keisean to drop back and throw, they were able to apply pressure and shut down the Cougar attack.

After the first two drives, the Bears' defense got back to its dominant ways, continuing to set up Baylor for success in every game. Unfortunately, the story will be the free yardage that they surrendered on the final drive, setting up Houston for the winning field goal.

Goodbye, Klanderman

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman looks on during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The referees were highly questionable late in this game, but interim head coach Joe Klanderman had a golden opportunity to leave his mark on this season and program, but his coaching down the stretch of this game was unexcusable.

Dropping back two defenders to the goaline with six seconds on the clock was pointless; it surrendered 30 free yards to Houston, setting them up perfectly for a winning field goal.

Klanderman has done wonders with the Baylor defense and will surely stay on staff, but the days of Jeff Traylor at the helm can't come soon enough.

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