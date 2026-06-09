Baylor's Future Power Ranking Outlook Stoops To New Low After 5-7 Disaster

While we all know how things turned out for Baylor on the football field in 2025, we have to rewind quickly. The Bears were expected to be a darkhorse contender in the Big 12 last season with Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, and Michael Trigg, among others, paving the way.

But not only did Baylor lose seven games in 2025, but head coach Dave Aranda is squarely on the hot seat. Aranda's program has a lot to prove entering 2026, while more and more outlets have little to no hope regarding the Bears.

ESPN came out with its future power rankings — which go through the 2027 season — and the last time ESPN did these, Baylor had a respectable No. 32 ranking. However, this time around, the Bears slid 32 spots and are now ranked No. 64.

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

These rankings are determined based on quarterback play, roster management, trench play, and coaching staff, among others.

DJ Lagway has some things to prove after a poor 2025 season, the Bears will look brand new along both the offensive and defensive lines, and Aranda is on the hot seat — as we mentioned earlier — it's hard to fault ESPN for the drop in ranking.

However, there could be some silver linings and if they happen, Baylor could be back among the top-25.

What if DJ Lagway plays up to his potential?

DJ Lagway and Jadon Porter celebrating a score in Spring Ball | @BUFootball on X

The Willis (TX) product was a top-five player in the 2024 recruiting class for a reason. He showed flashes of greatness in his first season with Florida and that's what Baylor hopes to rekindle this season.

Lagway suffered from turnovers this past season, with coaching that didn't help him. In Waco, however, he will be with one of the top offensive minds in the Big 12. Jake Spavital has worked with some elite signal callers and has produced results. It worked well with Baylor's last incoming transfer [Sawyer Robertson], right?

Lagway possesses elite tools. He has a cannon of an arm and can tuck the ball and run with it. If Baylor can fully unleash Lagway in 2026, the Bears could have a masterful offense.

Klanderman's defense pays off

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There is no denying how bad Baylor's defense was last season. Despite playing well against the pass for most of the back half of the season, the Bears couldn't stop the run and allowed points at naeseum.

Dave Aranda made the hard choice of relinquishing duties of running the defense, while being the head coach. But it appears that Aranda made a great hire in Joe Klanderman. Kansas State's defense is usually toward the top of the Big 12, and Klanderman has a knack of getting his teams to force turnovers.

Klanderman needs his front seven to produce, and if they do, the Bears should see results in a hurry. The secondary returns some key cogs like LeVar Thornton and Jacob Redding, and Baylor used the portal to fill some voids.

End result could be nice

It's a big if, but if Baylor can get both of those things accomplished, the Bears could get back to a nine-win team — or more. If Lagway produces the way fans know he can, that means his playmakers are getting the job done and the new-look offensive line holds up.

Defensively, that means all three levels are producing. Edge rushers are getting home, Travion Barnes and the linebacker room are doing their job, and the secondary is forcing turnovers.