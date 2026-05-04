Baylor LB Travion Barnes Poised for ‘Big Season’ After 2025 Setbacks

When Baylor landed linebacker Travion Barnes ahead of the 2025 football season, he was supposed to make a formidable duo with Keaton Thomas. But Barnes suffered a season-ending injury just four games in.

Barnes, a former Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, is back in Waco for his final season of college football. After suffering the injury, he is expected to become 'the guy' with Thomas leaving for Ole Miss.

Earlier this spring, linebackers coach Jamar Chaney spoke about Barnes and how he's bounced back from several obstacles.

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"He's bounced back a lot," Chaney said earlier this spring. "He had a tough season with getting hurt and a lot of stuff that happened in his family off the field. For him to bounce back from that is pretty good. He came back a little weight, but he already lost all the weight.

"Having him back, I don't know how many people can say they were Conference Defensive Player of the Year in that conference. He's one of those guys. To see him flying around in practice, very smart, instinctive player. I know he's ready for a big season. He's already shown his value already in the eighth practice of the season."

Making this year count for the Baylor defense

In his three games and a drive season with Baylor last year, Barnes tallied 11 tackles and one sack. But the 6', 252-pound linebacker had already shown what he's capable of. Two seasons ago, with FIU, Barnes ranked in the top five nationally with 129 total tackles.

With Thomas no longer on the team, Barnes believes it's going to be a collective effort between Kyland Reed, Kaleb Burns, and himself as the main three linebackers heading into 2026. But as for Barnes, as much as he's gone through in the past season, he's just blessed to be back playing football and for the support system in Waco.

"Oh, man, it was just very important," Barnes said. "I don't really know. I kind of get emotional talking about it because so many different things took place in my life last year as far as family-wise, injuries, and stuff like that. I went through a lot mentally, battling, physically. Just being here at Baylor, it's a wonderful support system. No matter what I talk to them about and have conversations about, they help me through it all. I'm just grateful for that, honestly."

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For Baylor, returning the trio of Barnes, Reed, and Burns is a big part of its returning production. Really, it's the biggest part of the continuity that the Bears had from last season with so many new faces on the defensive side of the football.

Joe Klanderman wants to attack and wreak havoc this season, which means Barnes and Co. could be in store for some massive stats in 2026.