Dave Aranda's Candid Self-Scouting Could Be Key to Baylor's 2026 Success

The Baylor Bears had the 88th-ranked total defense in 2025, along with the 122nd-ranked scoring defense. Baylor's poor defense, along with a high turnover rate, gave the Bears a 5-win season in 2025. Coach Dave Aranda was labeled a defensive guru when he came to Waco after coaching LSU's defense.

But things haven't been great for the Bears' defense with Aranda both being the head coach and calling the plays. Aranda made the difficult decision to relinquish playcalling duties, along with making a change at defensive coordinator.

After Matt Powledge moved on, Aranda hired Joe Klanderman from Kansas State, and not only was he named the new defensive coordinator, but he will call the plays on defense.

With spring practice underway in Waco, Aranda met with the media on Tuesday and discussed the self-evaluation he had to make that decision. Plus, Baylor was able to spend more on the defensive side of the ball in order to make Klanderman's job easier this season.

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"Yeah, it's hard," Aranda said of the self-scouting. "I think any time that you're not successful, it's difficult. I think one of the biggest things that I found freeing was not being the head coach and the DC really allowed us to spend more money on defense.

"This is the most money we've spent on defense since I've been here. And so I think one of the things that held me back being on defense and also being the head coach was that I didn't want to overload that side of the ball, and then you come back and you look at it, and we didn't do enough. We didn't do enough. We should have done a whole lot more on the line of scrimmage, and we made sure that we did this time, as well as our linebacker and secondary.

"So I think whereas in the past the money was, you look at last year, the majority of the money of our team was spent on the receiver room, almost way too much, to be honest. And so that money is now spent on defense. And I felt it freeing to not be in a position where I could just say, Joe, we're going to get you everything you need."

Baylor added size on the line

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Although the Bears added some players last season through the transfer portal, Baylor's defensive line did very little to wreak havoc or stuff the run. Teams were able to run against the Bears with ease, but that might not be as easy this season.

Baylor went out and landed Indiana defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler, who will likely anchor the line this year. The Bears also added guys like Jordan Mack, Jamaal Whyce, Zavion Hardy, and Kamren Washington, among others, who could all establish themselves as rotational pieces this season.

Time will tell how Baylor's haul results on the field, but the Bears are doing what they can in order to get back to winning football.