OPINION: I Tried to Trust Dave Aranda, but Enough is Enough

I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed. Baylor lost 25-24 today against Kansas, and I'd say that I don't think I've seen the offense ever play worse, but then I remember last week's TCU debacle and it's brought me to this point. Something is going to have to change, or my preseason prediction of a 4-8 season will start to have terrifyingly real chances of becoming reality.

Should Have Listened to My Own Advice

DAE DAE PICK SIX ‼️‼️



Baylor 14, Kansas 7 | 13:29 3Q #SicEm pic.twitter.com/9It4DyELqC — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2026

I warned against the thought of Coach Dave Aranda staying off the hot seat or Baylor contending for a title of any sort in 2026 in an article back in August. Against my own advice, I started to fall for the hype even though I should have known better. Hindsight gets pretty rough when the signs were as obvious as they are.

It All Goes Back to the Auburn Game

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda shake hands after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I also predicted a very similar situation to the one in which we all find ourselves as Baylor fans. The Auburn game to start the season wasn't just a singular game but rather the blueprint for what to expect this season. I just didn't pay attention to myself at the time.

Had Baylor won the Auburn game and started off 1-0, momentum would have been just right to begin the season. A win over an SEC team that would go on to defeat Georgia (the A.P. No. 5 team at the time) would have been a nice stat on the resume in terms of the voters. However, the loss started the Bears 0-1, and it was all because of a Coach Aranda decision to not kick a field goal.

Through Rose-Colored Glasses

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the next three games, yeah, the offense still had questions but the defense was coming into their own as a dominant and smothering force. I'll admit that I bought into the hype a little bit after the ASU game. A four-game winning streak and Lagway finally showing off what he's capable of, who could resist?

The Brick Wall Made of Horned Frogs

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) reacts after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever momentum Baylor had heading into the bye week was absolutely squashed in humiliating fashion against TCU as 40,000 Baylor fans watched the offense not be able to do much of anything against a tougher defense than the Bears had seen all year. I knew there was a reason I didn't like "blackout-themed games."

But, as you do when you want a team to succeed, you provide the excuses of convenience; TCU did, in fact, come into the Baylor game allowing the 8th fewest points per game at 13.4. However, it's not like the problems on offense just started against TCU, it's been an entire season of mediocrity with flashes of brilliance and a 1/2 cup of "just bad."

Kansas Though?

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) dives for a touchdown against Baylor Bears safety Bo Onu (21) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No disrespect meant in any way to the Jayhawks as they showed that they were the better team today. But just like with TCU, Baylor was favored in this game as well. Baylor hadn't lost to Kansas since 2007, the last 14 straight meetings have been victories for the Bears. The Bears' offense in this game just never got going. Yes, Gavin Freeman had 9 catches for 123 yards, but it's like everyone says, "he's just freaky."

The Running Game is Non-Existent

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of a few big runs this season, Baylor has done little to nothing on the ground. A rotation of four very talented running backs for the Bears is going to waste because the offensive line hasn't been able to push any opposing defensive lines around. Is it formation, technique, skill level, or what is causing these issues and what drastic measures can be taken to fix them? Because it's time to start taking them.

The Rest of the Schedule Isn't Going to get Easier From Here

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCF is next, and they just beat BYU. ISU, Texas Tech, and Houston all remain on the schedule for Baylor. Regardless of how they all did during Week 8, those are still teams that Baylor could very easily lose against if their offense can't produce yardage and sustain drives (let alone get in the end zone).

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