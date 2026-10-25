The Roar Path: Baylor's First Loss to Kansas Since 2007 After Abysmal Offensive Effort

Baylor's defense tried, the offense sputtered. Snapping a 14 game winning streak against Kansas, Baylor loses 25-24 after potentially winning 49 yard field goal attempt is blocked. The second loss in a row for the Bears drops them the 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Big 12.

Actual Factual

Total Plays: Baylor 66 - Kansas 86

Time of Possession: Baylor 23:19 - Kansas 36: 41

Total Rushing Yards: Baylor 122 - Kansas 209

Total Penalties/Yards: Baylor 12/116 - Kansas 3/30

Final Score: Baylor 24 - Kansas 25

What Just Happened?

🛑 4TH DOWN STOP 🛑 pic.twitter.com/7ZXBeY8Vki — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2026

Baylor's defense tried to contain Kansas' offense, and was able to have as much success as can be expected, accounting for 5 QB sacks, 7 TFLs, and 2 INTs. The Bears offense though, for the second week in a row, struggled all game long. Outside of Gavin Freeman having a 9 catch 123 yard game, not a single Baylor offensive player provided much spark.

On the bright side, at least DJ Lagway wasn't a statue in the backfield and even had designed runs drawn up for him. On that other side though, Lagway was the leading rusher with 11 carries for 47 yards, and that's abysmal for a team with so many options at running back. Purely an indictment against the offensive line, the Bears' rushing attack this entire season has been (for lack of a better word) pathetic.

Turning Point

Up 21-19 in the 4th quarter, DJ Lagway would throw a pass intended for Freeman that would turn into a tip-drill and ultimately be intercepted. Kansas would turn the ball over on downs the next drive, and after Baylor would kick a field goal to increase the lead to 24-19 on the ensuing drive all that Baylor needed to do was provide a stop by the defense. However, after a defensive pass interference call granted Kansas a first down a few short plays later would see Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall scoring untouched on a 15 run directly up the middle of the field.

The Bear Necessities & Things You Need to Know

Head Coach Dave Aranda's hot seat should be scorching hot at this point in the season. The first Baylor coach to lose to Kansas since 2007, the 7th year of Coach Aranda's tenure with the Bears is seemingly wearing thin on the fans' patience.

Baylor's defense didn't hold their 7th opponent of the season to under 20 points, but still showed that they are the stronger unit of this Bears team. Adding another 5 sacks, 7 TFLs, and 2 INTs to their season totals, the defense may have given up a few chunk plays, but overall played as well as they have throughout the rest of the season.

Kansas ran 20 more offensive plays than Baylor 86-66, held the ball 13 minutes longer than the Bears, and routinely converted on 4th down (5/8) to stay on the field.

Bears of the Game

Gavin Freeman and Palmer Williams continue to be the most consistent non-defensive players on the Baylor team. 9 catches for Freeman for a total of 123 yards, he continues his pattern of excellence at the wide receiver position. Williams would punt 4 times for an average of 45.5 yards on each punt (with a long of 51), doing his best to win the battle of field position.

Next Week Brings Another Opponent

DAE DAE PICK SIX ‼️‼️



Baylor 14, Kansas 7 | 13:29 3Q #SicEm pic.twitter.com/9It4DyELqC — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2026

Game two of the Bears road trip will see them in Orlando, Florida, next week to take on the UCF Knights at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday night October 30th on ESPN. The first, and only, Friday night game the Bears are scheduled to have all season, Baylor will be looking to rebound and add another win to their total on the season.

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