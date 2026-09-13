Baylor football PFF grades, snap counts following Dominating Win Against Prairie View A&M

The Bears get an easy win after the devastating last-play loss against the Tigers last Saturday. DJ Lagway sits out this week with an ankle sprain, mostly as a precaution to save him from future stress on the injury. Backup Nate Bennett started shaky, but quickly found rhythm and stormed off on 34 unanswered points before halftime. Finishing with 23 completions for over 300 yards and two 20-plus-yard touchdown throws.

Bennett threw for over 300 yards with two passing touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Baylor was able to spread the love by running the ball, with all three running backs rushing for over 40 yards. Wide receiver Gavin Freeman marks his second consecutive 100-yard game with ten catches for 103 yards.

Baylor moved to 1-1 on the season.

Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Baylor's massive win against the Panthers.

Top 10 Offensive Players

HB Ryelan Morris - 85.4 grade TE Parker Almanza - 78.8 WR Gavin Freeman - 77.0 HB Caden Knighten - 73.2 WR London Smith - 72.9 HB Dawson Pendergrass - 71.7 HB Michael Turner - 71.3 RT Logan Moore - 68.4 RT Kaden Sieracki - 67.5 WR Jayden McGowan - 66.7

Bottom Five Offensive Players

TE Kai Wesley - 35.5 grade RG Asher Hale - 49.8 grade WR DeBraun Hampton - 52.9 grade RT Cole Rhett - 55.3 grade LG Muyont'a Maxwell - 55.4 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

LB Kaleb Arterberry - 86.0 grade LB Garrick Ponder - 81.9 grade LE Zavion Hardy - 80.5 grade SS Micah Gifford - 79.8 grade LB Kaleb Burns - 77.8 grade MLB JJ Shelton - 77.3 grade FS Bo Onu - 77.0 grade LB Jamarion Phillips - 76.3 grade LE Jordan Mack - 76.2 grade FS Daniel Cobbs - 72.0 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 53.4 grade ILB Anthony Crenshaw Jr. - 55.9 grade DT Jae'Lin Battle - 58.9 grade DT Braylen Jackson - 59.9 grade DT Traevon Mitchell - 60.2 grade

Snap Counts To Know

Tony Livingston sees 32 snaps with 1 catch for 19 yards

Third-string quarterback Edward Griffin gets his first snaps of the year

LB Devon Jordan led the defense with 43 total snaps

Colby McCalister and Daniel Cobbs led the way for secondary snaps

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