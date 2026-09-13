Baylor football PFF grades, snap counts following Dominating Win Against Prairie View A&M
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The Bears get an easy win after the devastating last-play loss against the Tigers last Saturday. DJ Lagway sits out this week with an ankle sprain, mostly as a precaution to save him from future stress on the injury. Backup Nate Bennett started shaky, but quickly found rhythm and stormed off on 34 unanswered points before halftime. Finishing with 23 completions for over 300 yards and two 20-plus-yard touchdown throws.
Bennett threw for over 300 yards with two passing touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Baylor was able to spread the love by running the ball, with all three running backs rushing for over 40 yards. Wide receiver Gavin Freeman marks his second consecutive 100-yard game with ten catches for 103 yards.
Baylor moved to 1-1 on the season.
Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Baylor's massive win against the Panthers.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- HB Ryelan Morris - 85.4 grade
- TE Parker Almanza - 78.8
- WR Gavin Freeman - 77.0
- HB Caden Knighten - 73.2
- WR London Smith - 72.9
- HB Dawson Pendergrass - 71.7
- HB Michael Turner - 71.3
- RT Logan Moore - 68.4
- RT Kaden Sieracki - 67.5
- WR Jayden McGowan - 66.7
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- TE Kai Wesley - 35.5 grade
- RG Asher Hale - 49.8 grade
- WR DeBraun Hampton - 52.9 grade
- RT Cole Rhett - 55.3 grade
- LG Muyont'a Maxwell - 55.4 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- LB Kaleb Arterberry - 86.0 grade
- LB Garrick Ponder - 81.9 grade
- LE Zavion Hardy - 80.5 grade
- SS Micah Gifford - 79.8 grade
- LB Kaleb Burns - 77.8 grade
- MLB JJ Shelton - 77.3 grade
- FS Bo Onu - 77.0 grade
- LB Jamarion Phillips - 76.3 grade
- LE Jordan Mack - 76.2 grade
- FS Daniel Cobbs - 72.0 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 53.4 grade
- ILB Anthony Crenshaw Jr. - 55.9 grade
- DT Jae'Lin Battle - 58.9 grade
- DT Braylen Jackson - 59.9 grade
- DT Traevon Mitchell - 60.2 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- Tony Livingston sees 32 snaps with 1 catch for 19 yards
- Third-string quarterback Edward Griffin gets his first snaps of the year
- LB Devon Jordan led the defense with 43 total snaps
- Colby McCalister and Daniel Cobbs led the way for secondary snaps
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Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83