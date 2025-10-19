Baylor football PFF grades, snap counts following loss to TCU
Not a great performance from the Bears.
Baylor took yet another one-score loss on Saturday. The Bears, who tried to make a late rally, came away with a 42-36 loss to the Horned Frogs. Head coach Dave Aranda might be on the hot seat and has struggled to beat his arch rival.
The Baylor offense struggled with four turnovers. Star RB Bryson Washington fumbled yet again and QB Sawyer Robertson threw three INTs. TE Michael Trigg wasn't his usual self, catching only three passes and dropping one.
The Baylor defense struggled, like normal, against the high-octane QB Josh Hoover. The Horned Frogs gained 427 yards against Baylor, and the Bears' defense couldn't come away with enough stops or takeaways.
Here are Baylor PFF grades and snap counts following the loss.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- WR Josh Cameron - 72.0 grade
- RB Michael Turner - 65.8 grade
- QB Sawyer Robertson - 65.8 grade
- RG Omar Aigbedion - 65.2 grade
- WR Kole Wilson - 64.1 grade
- C Coleton Price - 62.7 grade
- RT Kaden Sieracki - 61.9 grade
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 61.8 grade
- RB Caden Knighten - 59.1 grade
- LT Sidney Fugar - 58.2 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- RB Bryson Washington - 45.1 grade
- WR Kobe Prentice - 46.3 grade
- LT Sean Thompkins - 49.7 grade
- TE Michael Trigg - 51.9 grade
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 54.7 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- LB Keaton Thomas - 75.0 grade
- LB Kyler Jordan - 73.9 grade
- DT Devonte Tezino - 73.6 grade
- DL Cooper Lanz - 73.3 grade
- S Devyn Bobby - 68.8 grade
- CB LeVar Thornton - 68.3 grade
- S DJ Coleman - 64.1 grade
- S Jacob Redding - 62.0 grade
- CB Reggie Bush - 62.0 grade
- LB Kaleb Burns - 61.3 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- S Tyler Turner - 42.6 grade
- Edge Kamauryn Morgan - 46.6 grade
- Edge Emar'rion Winston - 51.5 grade
- S Kendrick Simpkins - 52.0 grade
- CB Caldra Williford - 52.1 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- RB Michael Turner led the Baylor backs with 36 snaps
- Start Bryson Washington saw just 31 snaps. His second lowest output of the season
- TE Michael Trigg played a season high 83 snaps
- After seeing 20-plus snaps in the first four games, CB Caden Jenkins saw just six snaps vs. TCU
- Edge Kamauryn Morgan played a season-high 19 snaps
- Edge Emar'rion Winston played a season-high 64 snaps
