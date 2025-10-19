Baylor football fans react to loss to TCU, ready for leadership change in Waco
Another game, another one-score loss for Baylor. It's how the season has gone for the Baylor Bears. On Saturday, the Bears fell to TCU, 42-36, and Baylor moved to 4-3 on the season.
Baylor struggles to play a complementary style of football. If the Bears' offense is rolling, they struggle to stop the opposition. And like we saw today, when the Baylor defense plays well, the offense staggers. QB Sawyer Robertson threw three interceptions in the loss and any hope that he had to contend for the Heisman Trophy is essentially out the window.
Baylor out-gained TCU on Saturday, 439-427, but there were way too many mistakes, and that's been the theme this season. In all three losses, the Bears have made too many mistakes. Baylor had four turnovers against the Horned Frogs compared to TCU's one turnover.
While Robertson threw for 318 yards and two scores, along with his three interceptions, Baylor couldn't establish the run to give the Bears' offense any help. Bryson Washington mustered just 23 yards on 11 carries, and adding a score, but he had yet another fumble. Freshman Michael Turner led Baylor, rushing for 68 yards on 12 carries.
Even the Baylor playmakers weren't up to the normal standards. TE Michael Trigg had drops and caught just three passes for 56 yards. Josh Cameron led the team, snagging eight catches for 86 yards.
The Bears tried to make a late comeback. With just six minutes left in the fourth quarter -- following two lightning delays -- Baylor was down 42-21, but a Keaton Thomas fumble recovery for a TD made things interesting. The Bears would then throw a TD pass to Kole Wilson to cut the lead to six, but Robertson would throw his third pick of the day while trying to create magic.
Following Baylor's loss to TCU, social media couldn't hold back its disdain toward where the Bears are at as a program.