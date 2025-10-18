5 Takeaways from Baylor’s struggling loss to TCU
The Baylor Bears rumbled into Fort Worth, TX to face the TCU Horned Frogs with a road win streak currently at five games. The Bears were looking for only their third victory in a decade against TCU. They did not find it as the Bears could not overcome a poor first half performance and came up short in a 42-36 defeat.
Below are five takeaways from the 121st meeting of the longest played college football rivalry in the Lone Star State.
Where’s Waldo (a.k.a. Michael Trigg)?
Trigg and Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson were out of sync all day. Leading all tight ends in receiving coming into this game, Trigg uncharacteristically had zero catches in the first half. In fact, Trigg did not make his first catch until the 7:29 mark of the third quarter. Trigg’s final stat line was three catches for 56 yards and no touchdowns.
Robertson held in check
Coming into the game, Robertson led the nation in passing yards, passing TDs and passing yards per game. But the TCU defense, ranked as one of the worst in defending the pass in the FBS, played above their station in slowing down the No. 1 passing offense in college football.
After a less than stellar first half, Robertson finished the game with 318 yards, two touchdowns and but completed just 48 percent of his passes, well below his season averages. In addition, Robertson threw three INTs.
Penalties swing momentum
After forcing a punt late in the third quarter, Josh Cameron fielded the ensuing punt and ran it back 68 yards down to around the 10-yard line of TCU. But that play was nullified by a block in the back penalty on Baylor.
Lack of explosive plays
Baylor was on the short end of the stick in the explosive plays department. Robertson found receiver Ashtyn Hawkins down the left side for 41 yards. But it was crickets after that.
However, TCU countered with a 41-yard pass play and a 40-yarder from QB Josh Hoover to Jordan Dwyer to set up two scoring opportunities. And then, early in the fourth quarter, running back Trent Battle hit the hole quickly on the right side of the line and ran 65-yards through zero traffic and a clear path for a touchdown to put Baylor in a much deeper hole.
Weather
Mother Nature decided that she had seen enough and brought the lightning to accompany the earlier rain and caused a weather delay with 13:42 left in the game with TCU leading 35-21.
A second weather delay was called seven minutes later, with TCU still leading 35-21.
Final Thoughts
The weather delays just prolonged the suffering of the Bears on Saturday. It was obvious something was off in the passing game. Robertson did not play like the leading passer in the FBS, missing open receivers. Trigg was the invisible man. Late in the fourth quarter, Baylor made it interesting with a Keaton Thomas fumble return for a score and a Robertson TD pass to get within six points, but it wasn't enough.
With his three touchdown passes on the day, Hoover is now tied with Robertson in passing touchdowns for the season. Hoover now has 21.
Baylor falls to 4-3 on the season, 2-2 in Big 12 play. TCU improves to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.