Baylor Football: Predicting Final Scores for Every Remaining Game in 2026

Baylor has put itself in a good position after starting 2-0 in the Big 12 and handling Arizona State with ease this past Saturday. The toughest part of the schedule is still ahead, but Baylor's strong start makes some of the remaining matchups look more winnable.

Week 7: TCU at Baylor

Oct 13, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Aundre Dean (30) is brought down by Baylor Bears defensive end Chris McAllister (31) during the second quarter at Floyd Casey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Revivalry is just around the corner, and both teams will be coming off a bye week heading into this matchup. TCU is coming off a loss to BYU and has struggled offensively so far this season. I think Baylor's defense will give the Horned Frogs some major issues, especially along the offensive line.

With this being a blackout game and a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff, I expect McLane Stadium to have a better atmosphere than we've seen recently, hopefully giving the Bears an edge.

TCU has come out on top in several close matchups against the Bears over the last few years, but I expect things to go Baylor's way this time around.

Prediction: Baylor 24, TCU 13

Week 8: Baylor at Kansas

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Hal Presley (16) runs after a catch against Kansas Jayhawks safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bears will head to Lawrence, Kansas, for this matchup. The Jayhawks have looked good against weaker competition this season, but have struggled against better teams. They lost to Missouri 38-21 and Arizona State 24-17.

Offensively, I don't think Kansas is good enough to win this game against Baylor. Although the Bears will be on the road, I don't expect them to have too much trouble in this matchup.

Prediction: Baylor 31, Kansas 14

Week 9: Baylor at UCF

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is unable to make the catch in front of UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is one to watch out for. This will be Baylor's second road game in a row, and it will be a short week since this game is being played on a Friday night.

UCF has looked decent at times this year, as it nearly took down Pittsburgh and Houston while beating TCU 21-13.

I expect this to be a weird game and one that Baylor could very easily lose. If the Bears avoid costly mistakes and execute on offense, I think they will win.

Prediction: Baylor 31, UCF 28 (OT)

Week 10: Iowa State at Baylor

Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) battles for yardage as Baylor's Jackie Marshall tries to bring him down on Oct. 5 in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After having to replace its whole team essentially from last year, Iowa State has looked better than expected.

The Cyclones have found most of their success in the rushing game. Luckily for Baylor, one of the Bears' biggest strengths has been stopping the run. On top of that, the Bears will be back at home for this matchup.

I think that Baylor matches up well with Iowa State and will come out on top in this matchup.

Prediction: Baylor 27, Iowa State 13

Week 11: Baylor at BYU

Sept. 19, 2009; Provo, UT, USA; Overall view of LaVell Edwards Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars against the Florida State Seminoles.. Florida State defeated BYU 54-28. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could very well be Baylor's toughest matchup of the season. A road game in Provo is never easy, and BYU is currently a top-10 team. I expect both teams to be ranked heading into this game in November.

I think the Bears' defense keeps this game close, but I do think the Cougars will come out on top.

Prediction: BYU 27, Baylor 24

Week 12: Texas Tech at Baylor

Oct 19, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Ryan Lengyel (62) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle DeÕBraylon Carroll (52) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech entered the season with high hopes and expectations of making another run at the College Football Playoff. The Red Raiders have had a shaky start and have struggled against some of their opponents, but they continue to find ways to win.

Texas Tech's quarterback situation has been concerning, but I think the Red Raiders will have things figured out by Week 12 when they head to McLane Stadium to face Baylor.

I think this will be a back-and-forth game with Texas Tech coming out on top.

Prediction: Texas Tech 31, Baylor 24

Week 13: Baylor at Houston

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) makes a catch against Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To wrap up the regular season, Baylor will head down to Houston to face the Cougars. Houston has been considered one of the "dark horses" to win the Big 12 this season, and so far, its only loss was by two points on the road against Texas Tech.

Although they're 4-1, the Cougars haven't looked great in some of their other matchups. They gave up 28 points to Georgia Southern and had to come back from a 17-0 deficit against UCF at home.

Even though this is a road game, I don't expect the environment to have much of an impact. I think the Bears will control the game on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Baylor 38, Houston 21

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