Baylor lost its fifth game this season, this time against the Red Raiders of Texas Tech. The game was tied at halftime, but Baylor's lack of offensive production would see them come up short for the second week in a row after a similar performance against BYU.

Actual Factual

Total Plays: Baylor 70, Texas Tech 67

Total Turnovers: Baylor 0, Texas Tech 3 (2 INTs, 1 Fumble lost)

Average Yards Per Rush: Baylor 1.4, Texas Tech 4.5

Total Rushing Yards: Baylor 31, Texas Tech 231

Time of Possession: Baylor 27:54, Texas Tech 32:06

Final Score: Baylor 10, Texas Tech 20

What Just Happened?

Defense creates Offense 👉 pic.twitter.com/jidc0rKVbk — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 21, 2026

1st Quarter: Both offenses traded three-and-outs. Baylor's offense would struggle to move the ball. as they would punt on each drive they had during the quarter. Texas Tech would benefit from Thomas Castellanos' running ability that would set them up to take the lead on a J'Koby Williams touchdown run just a few plays later. Texas Tech would lead 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

2nd Quarter: Baylor's Rhett Armstrong misses a 37 yard field goal early in the quarter. However, the Baylor defense would force and recover a fumble on the ensuing Red Raider drive. Marching down the field, Matthew Klopfenstein would catch a touchdown pass that would see the game tied back up 7-7. The score would remain tied at the end of the first half.



3rd Quarter: Texas Tech started off running the ball down Baylor's throat, and made a mistake as Castellanos would throw an interception. A three-and-out by the Bears offense would give the ball back to the Red Raiders who would utilize their big-play ability to regain the lead on a 48 yard touchdown catch. Texas Tech would lead 14-7 heading into the 4th quarter.

4th Quarter: Both teams would trade off field goals, and Baylor would have chance after chance to try and put together a drive and tie the game, but squander all of them through either poor play or poor play calling. The final score would end up being Texas Tech winning 20-10

Turning Point

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

- Bears force and recover a fumble on the drive after Armstrong missed field goal. The recovery would set up the Bears just outside the red zone, and a handful of plays later would see Lagway throwing to Matthew Klopfenstein for a touchdown on 3rd and Goal that would see the game tied up 7-7.

- LeVar Thornton Jr. intercepts Castellanos in the third quarter to prevent a potential Texas Tech touchdown. The Bears would go three-and-out on their ensuing drive, but on the strength of a Palmer Williams punt, the Red Raiders would have to start another drive backed up deep in their own territory.

- Baylor's inability to maintain a drive. Three times the Red Raiders would turn the ball over, and Baylor would have very little, if anything to show from any of them.

The "Bear" Necessities & Things You Need to Know

- The Bears offensive line still has not provided any useful push to help assist the running game.



- DJ Lagway is a good talent, but struggles in big games. Lagway had no turnovers, but also no plays that provided much confidence in his game.



- Baylor's defense held as long as they were able before the big plays from Texas Tech started to add up.

Next Week Brings Another Opponent

Game time update for the season finale in Houston. pic.twitter.com/jfMkvmeSRi — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 16, 2026

The Houston Cougars are the final opponent of Baylor's regular season, a game that will see the Bears as the visiting team on Nov. 28th. Though the Cougars have had their struggles this season, they still remain a very dangerous opponent for the Bears and will be playing their final game of the regular season as well. Neither team will be playing for a Big 12 Championship game berth or a CFP playoff position, but both teams will be playing for pride and a potentially different bowl-game opponent. Houston will be coming off of a 34-31 win against West Virginia, and Baylor will be looking to close their regular season out with a win.

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