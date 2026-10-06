This might be an unpopular opinion but I do not like the "Blackout-themed" games. For those unaware, that's the theme of the Week 7 matchup in Waco between Baylor and TCU. It's not that I dislike the concept without reason, and over the next several hundred words, I'll be stating my case.

Baylor's Colors are Green and Gold, Right?

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) at the line of scrimmage against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I understand the concept that TCU's colors involve black, and the psychological warfare of packing a stadium with fans in the opposing color. The psyche out aspect is a valid one, but just not with a stadium of dark outfits. The Gold Rush game from earlier in the season (where fans were encouraged to wear gold/yellow) is a good example of utilizing the team's colors for unity with the crowd.

The Fans in the Stands Become Harder to Actually See

It was a blackout in the Nease Panthers student section for the school's game against the Ponte Vedra Sharks. The Nease Panthers hosted the Ponte Vedra Sharks in High School Football Friday evening, August 23, 2024. The Panthers were the 24 to 7 victors over the Sharks. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Gold Rush game in mind, every fan wearing Baylor-yellow that day was easy to spot in the crowd. The sea of gold provided the kind of harsh visual that can intimidate an opposing team not ready for it. However, if every one of the Baylor faithful were to be dressed in black, they would almost disappear and blend together. My eyes aren't what they once were, and it could very well be just a "me" thing, but in every instance of every team utilizing a "blackout-theme" for their game has always just had the stadium looking empty.

Is Wearing One of TCU's Colors in a Game Against Them Any Kind of Beneficial?

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't much difference in distance between the two teams as only about 90 miles separate them from one another. I obviously can't say this for certain, but I would imagine that with the knowledge that a blackout-themed game by Baylor, TCU would be treating the game almost as a home game that took a little longer to get to. The last thing that TCU should feel in Waco is "at home" and packing McLane Stadium with fans wearing the opposing team's colors just seems backwards to me.

Have I Seen the Blackout-Jersey Though?

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) react after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have; and if you like a jersey where you can't see the name of the player, the number of the player, or the team the player is playing for, that's your prerogative and I won't be foolish enough to challenge that. Call me a traditionalist if you like, but can't the Bears just wear the throwback jersey/uniform from the Colorado game for every game? That outfit had character and looked like it belonged on every Baylor player. I'd even rather the all-yellow outfit from the Gold Rush Game against LA Tech. Green and Gold; what's wrong with using the team's actual colors to plan out how the team's outfit should look?

TCU is Going Through Some Stuff Currently

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) and Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the year that the Horned Frogs have had, TCU has seen their own fans chanting "Fire (Head Coach) Sonny (Dykes)" in recent games. Baylor fans wearing black and not being disrespectful by chanting "Fire Sonny" would probably be a comfortable reprieve for Coach Dykes and TCU compared to how their last home game went. As the season currently sits, the Horned Frogs find themselves at 2-3 (0-2 in Big 12), and other than their games against Grambling State and Arkansas State, TCU has only scored 10 points in the UNC game, 13 against UCF, and 10 points in their most recent game against BYU.

Dressed for a Season's Funeral, but for Which Team?

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The goal for every home game is to come away with a win, and Baylor should be able to win this game if any of the rest of the season is any indication. However, that's precisely why Baylor could be walking into their own season's funeral in week 7. If TCU beats the Bears, any chance of Baylor cracking into the A.P. Top 25 is lost for what can be assumed would be the rest of the season. Baylor is going to have to win again in decisive fashion (like they did against ASU) if there's any hope for gaining national respect.

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