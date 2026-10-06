Unpopular Opinion: I Don't Like "Blackout-Themed" Football Games Like Baylor Will Have vs. TCU in Week 7
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This might be an unpopular opinion but I do not like the "Blackout-themed" games. For those unaware, that's the theme of the Week 7 matchup in Waco between Baylor and TCU. It's not that I dislike the concept without reason, and over the next several hundred words, I'll be stating my case.
Baylor's Colors are Green and Gold, Right?
I understand the concept that TCU's colors involve black, and the psychological warfare of packing a stadium with fans in the opposing color. The psyche out aspect is a valid one, but just not with a stadium of dark outfits. The Gold Rush game from earlier in the season (where fans were encouraged to wear gold/yellow) is a good example of utilizing the team's colors for unity with the crowd.
The Fans in the Stands Become Harder to Actually See
With the Gold Rush game in mind, every fan wearing Baylor-yellow that day was easy to spot in the crowd. The sea of gold provided the kind of harsh visual that can intimidate an opposing team not ready for it. However, if every one of the Baylor faithful were to be dressed in black, they would almost disappear and blend together. My eyes aren't what they once were, and it could very well be just a "me" thing, but in every instance of every team utilizing a "blackout-theme" for their game has always just had the stadium looking empty.
Is Wearing One of TCU's Colors in a Game Against Them Any Kind of Beneficial?
There isn't much difference in distance between the two teams as only about 90 miles separate them from one another. I obviously can't say this for certain, but I would imagine that with the knowledge that a blackout-themed game by Baylor, TCU would be treating the game almost as a home game that took a little longer to get to. The last thing that TCU should feel in Waco is "at home" and packing McLane Stadium with fans wearing the opposing team's colors just seems backwards to me.
Have I Seen the Blackout-Jersey Though?
I have; and if you like a jersey where you can't see the name of the player, the number of the player, or the team the player is playing for, that's your prerogative and I won't be foolish enough to challenge that. Call me a traditionalist if you like, but can't the Bears just wear the throwback jersey/uniform from the Colorado game for every game? That outfit had character and looked like it belonged on every Baylor player. I'd even rather the all-yellow outfit from the Gold Rush Game against LA Tech. Green and Gold; what's wrong with using the team's actual colors to plan out how the team's outfit should look?
TCU is Going Through Some Stuff Currently
After the year that the Horned Frogs have had, TCU has seen their own fans chanting "Fire (Head Coach) Sonny (Dykes)" in recent games. Baylor fans wearing black and not being disrespectful by chanting "Fire Sonny" would probably be a comfortable reprieve for Coach Dykes and TCU compared to how their last home game went. As the season currently sits, the Horned Frogs find themselves at 2-3 (0-2 in Big 12), and other than their games against Grambling State and Arkansas State, TCU has only scored 10 points in the UNC game, 13 against UCF, and 10 points in their most recent game against BYU.
Dressed for a Season's Funeral, but for Which Team?
The goal for every home game is to come away with a win, and Baylor should be able to win this game if any of the rest of the season is any indication. However, that's precisely why Baylor could be walking into their own season's funeral in week 7. If TCU beats the Bears, any chance of Baylor cracking into the A.P. Top 25 is lost for what can be assumed would be the rest of the season. Baylor is going to have to win again in decisive fashion (like they did against ASU) if there's any hope for gaining national respect.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague