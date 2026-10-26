Baylor Football Report Card: How Each Position Graded in Loss vs. Kansas

The Bears suffer their second straight loss, and Dave Aranda is out as head coach following years of consistent struggles within the program.

Baylor's 14-game winning streak against the Jayhawks has finally come to an end following another disappointing performance. Here's how each position group graded out in the loss.

Quarterback: C+

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway threw for 236 yards and completed 20 of 31 passes, but the offense struggled to find its rhythm against Kansas. Lagway missed on some throws, and he and his receivers weren't always on the same page. While his numbers weren't terrible, the lack of consistency in the passing game made it difficult for Baylor to get much going offensively.

One of the biggest positives from Lagway's performance was his ability to run the ball. His ankle looked much better, as he was able to get involved in designed run plays. He finished the game with 47 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Wide Receivers: C+

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) runs with the ball against Kansas Jayhawks safety Corey Gordon (3) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Gavin Freeman led the way for the receivers, finishing with 123 yards on nine receptions. Jayden McGowan had four receptions for 31 yards, Louis Brown had two for 18 yards, and Taz Williams finished with one reception for 10 yards. Freeman had a good performance, but the rest of the group struggled to make much of an impact in the passing game.

Moving forward, this offense desperately needs another receiver to step up if they want to find success in the passing game.

Running Backs: C-

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four running backs combined for 24 carries and 75 yards, averaging just over three yards per carry. Michael Turner led the way with 40 yards, followed by Caden Knighten with 25. Ryelan Morris finished with six yards, while Dawson Pendergrass had just four yards. Overall, this group struggled to get much going on the ground.

Kansas has struggled mightily against the run this season, but the Jayhawks were able to limit Baylor's rushing attack. This made it difficult for the Bears to get much going offensively throughout the game

Although he rushed for a touchdown against the Jayhawks, Pendergrass hasn't seen as much production as many expected heading into the season. He had just four carries against Kansas and has continued to struggle to make an impact in the offense.

Tight End: C-

The tight ends were essentially nonexistent in this game, outside of Tony Livingston's one reception for 27 yards. In an already struggling passing game, the tight ends failed to make much of an impact.

Offensive Line: D-

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Cole Rhett (78) smiles after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big part of the offensive struggles came from the offensive line's inability to create running lanes. This has been an ongoing issue for Baylor all season, and the run blocking has yet to improve.

With Kansas being one of the worst teams against the run, I expected Baylor to find more success on the ground. This offense will continue to struggle until the offensive line improves.

Defensive Line: B

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive end Garrick Ponder (13) during the first hduring the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Baylor defensive line has been great against the run this season, but Dylan Edwards was able to rush for 156 yards against the Bears. He finished with 30 carries and averaged 5.2 yards per carry, making it difficult for Baylor to slow down the Jayhawks' rushing attack.

The defensive line was able to create good pressure throughout the game, as Garrick Ponder and Traevon Mitchell each came away with a sack.

Linebackers: A

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jae'lin Battle (54) and linebacker Travion Barnes (5) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travion Barnes, Kyland Reed, Kedrick Walker, and Kaleb Burns all played well and made some big plays. Reed also picked up a sack for the Bears' defense.

A big part of Baylor's game plan was limiting Isaiah Marshall on the ground, as running the ball has been a big part of his game this season. The Bears were able to do that, holding him to just 31 rushing yards.

Secondary: A

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Reggie Bush II (22) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devon Jordan returned an interception for a touchdown, while Micah Gifford had an interception of his own. Both plays gave the Bears' defense a boost and helped create momentum in the game.

Kansas threw for 212 yards, but Baylor's secondary played solid coverage for most of the game.

Special Teams: B

The kicking game was a struggle for Baylor, as two extra-point attempts were tipped and Kansas was able to block Baylor's potential game-winning field goal.

Other than that, special teams played well. Jayden McGowan finished with 87 yards on kick returns, while Palmer Williams averaged 45.5 yards per punt with a long of 51 yards.

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