Baylor heads to No. 17 Houston at 6-5 after back-to-back losses to BYU and Texas Tech. The Cougars are 5-0 at home and pose a familiar problem for Baylor’s defensive line: If the Bears can’t stop the run early in drives, Houston has little reason to go away from it. On offense, I’m looking at whether DJ Lagway can get more out of the passing game and whether the running backs can take some pressure off him.

Defensive Line: 6.5/10

Baylor has 40 sacks this season, so I still trust this front to get pressure. The question is whether the Bears can put Houston in enough obvious passing situations. Texas Tech ran for 231 yards last week, including 178 after halftime, and Houston’s Makhi Hughes is coming off a 158-yard, three-touchdown game against West Virginia.

Hughes belongs in that group. He ran for 1,401 yards at Tulane in 2024, good for 10th nationally, and has 870 yards and eight rushing touchdowns for Houston this season. With 264 yards over his last two games, he’s capable of giving Baylor the same kind of trouble Edwards and Flora did.

I’ll be watching Hughes on first down. If he’s getting five or six yards at a time, the Cougars can keep handing him the ball. Houston converts 57% of its third downs, so I’d rather see Baylor’s pass rush get a shot on third-and-8 than watch the Cougars work with third-and-2.

Quarterback: 7/10

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) prepares to throw a pass during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Lagway went from 159 passing yards against BYU to 236 against Texas Tech, with a touchdown and no interceptions against the Red Raiders. That was a step forward through the air, but his longest completion went for 29 yards, and Baylor’s only touchdown came after a fumble recovery gave the Bears the ball at the Tech 26.

Houston allows 238.5 passing yards per game, so I think Lagway will have no problem moving the ball if he takes a few more shots beyond the sticks on early downs. A couple of those completions would make it easier for Baylor to get into scoring range without a short field.

Running Backs: 5/10

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball for a 33 yard touchdown during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston gives up 4.4 yards per carry, so there’s room for Baylor to run the ball. I’m just not sure the Bears will do it consistently after their backs managed 29 yards on 12 carries against Texas Tech. Their longest run went for six yards.

I’d settle for a few more four-yard runs on first down. That gives Jake Spavital more options on second down and gives Houston a reason to respect the handoff. If the backs are still getting a yard or two at a time, Baylor will be asking Lagway to carry the offense again.

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