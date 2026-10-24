Baylor Football Risks Another Season of Historic Stats, Disappointing Results

Baylor had one of the most productive passing attacks in program history last season. It also finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game.

Now, halfway through the 2026 regular season, the Bears are in danger of repeating that frustrating combination.

Quarterback DJ Lagway and wide receiver Gavin Freeman are producing at a level that could place them among Baylor's all-time single-season leaders. Yet the Bears (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) are coming off a 17-6 home loss to TCU, raising questions about whether that production will translate into enough victories.

With three nationally ranked opponents awaiting Baylor in its final three games, another season of impressive individual statistics could ultimately have little to show for it.

Historic 2025 Production Couldn't Save Baylor's Season

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in action during the second half against the Houston Cougars at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns, finishing with the fifth-most single-season passing yards in Baylor history.

Tight end Michael Trigg also made history, recording 694 receiving yards to establish a new program single-season record for his position.

Despite those accomplishments, Baylor finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 play, missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons.

The Bears averaged more than 450 yards of offense per game, but that production wasn't enough to overcome their overwhelming struggles on defense.

DJ Lagway, Gavin Freeman Putting Up Historic Numbers

Through four appearances this season, Lagway has thrown for 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 279 passing yards per game.

Over a hypothetical 12-game season, that average would translate to 3,348 passing yards, the seventh-highest single-season total in Baylor history.

Although Lagway has already missed two games, the projection illustrates how productive he's been when available.

Freeman, meanwhile, has recorded 49 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns through six games, averaging 92.5 receiving yards per contest.

Maintaining that pace over the full regular season would give Freeman 1,110 receiving yards, the eighth-highest single-season total in program history.

He's also averaging 8.2 receptions per game, putting him on pace for 98 catches. That would rank second in Baylor history, trailing only Kendall Wright's 108 receptions in 2011.

Freeman would also become Baylor's first 1,000-yard receiver since Denzel Mims in 2019.

Still, Saturday's loss to TCU showed that impressive individual numbers don't necessarily translate into points or victories.

Lagway completed 22 of 53 passes for 256 yards and an interception, recording a career-low 41.5% completion percentage. Freeman finished with seven receptions for 76 yards, but Baylor failed to reach the end zone.

The Bears managed 310 total yards, including 54 on the ground, while allowing four sacks.

Different Problems Threaten Similar Results

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to throw the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Baylor's offensive production has been a common theme across both seasons, the reasons for its struggles have been considerably different.

In 2025, the defense was the primary issue. The Bears allowed 32.6 points per game, frequently putting Robertson and the offense in situations where they needed to win high-scoring contests.

Even when Baylor moved the ball effectively, defensive breakdowns made it difficult to build leads or close out games.

This season, however, the defense has been one of Baylor's strengths.

The Bears held each of their first five opponents to 20 points or fewer, their longest such streak to open a season since 1966. That included limiting TCU to just 17 points and 33 rushing yards.

Despite that defensive performance, Baylor lost by 11 points because its offense couldn't reach the end zone.

The running game has been a particular concern, with Baylor managing just 54 rushing yards against TCU while Lagway faced consistent pressure behind an offensive line that allowed four sacks.

Last season, Baylor's offense frequently had to compensate for its defense. This year, the defense has often done enough to win, but offensive inconsistency has prevented the Bears from taking full advantage.

If Baylor continues struggling to establish the run and finish drives, even strong defensive performances might not be enough against its remaining opponents.

Difficult Remaining Schedule Could Leave Baylor Without a Bowl

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor needs two more victories to become bowl eligible, but reaching that mark could prove more difficult than its 4-2 record suggests.

The Bears visit Kansas on Saturday before facing UCF and Iowa State. Those three matchups could determine whether Baylor reaches six wins, considering the opponents awaiting it in November.

Baylor closes the regular season against No. 2 BYU, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 14 Houston, three teams currently ranked among the nation's top 15.

BYU and Texas Tech remain undefeated entering Week 8, while Houston has established itself as another contender in the Big 12.

That doesn't mean Baylor is incapable of winning one of those games. However, the Bears would put themselves in a difficult position if they entered that stretch still needing a victory to secure bowl eligibility.

For Lagway and Freeman, the opportunity to finish among Baylor's all-time statistical leaders remains significant. But after Robertson and Trigg accomplished something similar during last year's disappointing campaign, individual numbers alone won't be enough to define this season as a success.

Baylor has six games remaining to ensure its offensive production leads to something more meaningful than another collection of impressive statistics and a losing record.

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