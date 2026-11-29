Baylor trailed No. 17 Houston 14–0 after one quarter and led by seven with 1:22 left. The Bears still lost 30–27 on a 50-yard field goal with one second remaining, finishing the regular season 6–6 and 4–5 in the Big 12. Caden Knighten was the biggest reason Baylor had a chance to win.

With the regular season over, here’s where I’d put Baylor’s stock after the Houston loss, from the players who helped the Bears take the lead to the mistakes that kept them from holding it.

Stock Down: Baylor’s defense in the final 82 seconds

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor had just forced a three-and-out after DJ Lagway’s interception gave Houston the ball at the Bears’ 28. Once Knighten put Baylor ahead 27–20, Houston went 75 yards in 29 seconds. LeVar Thornton Jr. was called for pass interference, Makhi Hughes ran for 11 yards and Keisean Henderson found Koby Young for a 42-yard touchdown. The Cougars tied the game without facing a third down.

Baylor still had a chance to force overtime after punting. Houston took over at its own 27 and faced third-and-2 with seven seconds left, but DJ Butler ran for eight yards and got out of bounds. On the next play, Amare Thomas turned a short pass into a 26-yard gain to the Baylor 31. Replay put one second back on the clock, and Jonathan Dimas hit the 50-yard winner.

Baylor gave up 117 yards and 10 points on those two possessions. The deep ball to Young cost the Bears the lead. Letting Butler get out of bounds and Thomas pick up 26 yards on a short throw cost them a chance at overtime.

Stock Down: Slow offensive starts

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor went scoreless in the first quarter of each of its final three regular-season games, falling behind 14–0 at BYU and Houston and 7–0 against Texas Tech. On Saturday, the Bears came up empty on their first two possessions while Houston drove 88 and 90 yards for touchdowns.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Baylor’s offense was better against Houston than it had been the previous two weeks, but the slow start meant even two Knighten touchdowns in the second quarter only got the Bears within a point at halftime.

Stock Down: Kaden Sieracki

Sieracki was called for holding twice. The first flag wiped out a 20-yard completion to Jayden McGowan in the second quarter, though Baylor went on to score anyway. The second came with the game tied and less than a minute left. Freeman’s six-yard catch had set up second-and-4, but the penalty made it second-and-14. Baylor punted after two incompletions.

Stock Up: Caden Knighten

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knighten ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. His first score got Baylor on the board early in the second quarter, and his 74-yard run cut Houston’s lead to 14–13. Baylor had scored one touchdown in each of its previous two games. Knighten scored twice before halftime.

Knighten averaged more than five yards on his other 11 carries, too. After Jadon Porter’s 44-yard catch put Baylor at the Houston 11 late in the fourth, Knighten took the next two carries and scored from nine yards out to give the Bears their only lead of the night.

Stock Up: Gavin Freeman

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) makes a reception as Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two quiet weeks against BYU and Texas Tech, Freeman caught nine passes for 90 yards. Two of those catches went for 36 yards on Baylor’s third-quarter field goal drive. He also returned a punt 14 yards to set Baylor up at its own 45 before the go-ahead touchdown. Freeman finished the regular season with 90 catches and 991 receiving yards.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.