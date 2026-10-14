Baylor Football Star Makes Feelings Clear on TCU Rivalry: 'I Just Don't Like Them'

During Tuesday's player media availability, Micah Gifford (S) and Louis Brown IV (WR) took to the podium to field questions. A unique insight from both the offensive and defensive perspectives sheds light on the Bears' preparations and expectations for the upcoming TCU game.

We'll be letting you know what was said as well as our editorial takes on what it could mean for Baylor moving forward.

Rivalry Game Vs. TCU

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes talk on the field prior to a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the obvious elephant-sized Horned Frog in the room, this Saturday's game against TCU was obviously going to be the focus of numerous questions. A unique chance at different perspectives was provided here as Gifford has spent his entire collegiate career at Baylor, while its Brown's second season as a Bear.

Different Intensity? Different Mindset Instilled Into New Players Heading Into Rivalry Game? Does TCU's record matter?

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Micah Gifford (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Micah Gifford: "I just don't like them. I mean, none of us do. I mean, we got to go out there and win. We haven't had the most success against TCU. My time here, I feel like it's about time that changes.

"I mean, you feel it just the way [Dave Aranda] talks this week. I mean, it's not like it's a different him, necessarily, compared to other weeks, but you just feel like he really wants this. Like, it's just feels like all of us feel disrespected, like, when they come to our home trying to move up on us.

"I mean, it don't matter what their record is coming into this game. Looking at it like it's a nameless-faces opponent. Going to prepare the same every week, come with the same intensity, ready to work."

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our Take: Each question answered like a true veteran of the team, Gifford provided simple and straightforward reasoning. Obviously, of course, you're not supposed to like the rival team; it's one of those things that keeps the sport as fun as it is. That's a mindset that serves as a building block of competition "one of us has to lose, and it's not going to be me."

As for Coach Aranda wanting to remain poised and collected heading into this game, that's certainly been his m.o. through most of this season at the very least. And the same goes for the "nameless-faceless opponent" mindset; yeah, it's Coach-Speak 101, but the beauty lies in the simplicity. Prepare for the same opponent every week by focusing on unity and cohesion throughout the position groups to perform at top efficiency.

Louis Brown's Take

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he wasn't asked the exact same questions as Gifford, Louis Brown IV fielded questions on the upcoming TCU game as well.

Louis Brown IV: "Oh, man, I'm ready to win, you know. I'm ready to go out there and beat them. I know they had, like, got the most wins, you know, going against Baylor in the past and things like that, but since I've been here, I just know it's a big rival team, and, you know, shoot, I've been in rivals before, too, at my last previous college, and, you know, rivals are a big game, so you just got to come ready to win. You don't want somebody coming to your home, you know.

"We treat every team the same for just having that 1-0 mindset each week, you know, whoever we play against, rival game or not rival game, you know. So as long as we just stick to our standard, you know, and do what we do, you know, we'll come out successful.

"We know that they're a good team, you know, have a good defense, you know, the records and stuff don't mean nothing. We know they're tough and coming to play, so we have to be on our A game as well, and, you know, if it's not going to be a dogfight, you know, somebody got to lose, somebody got to win, you know."

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our Take: It's Brown's second season in Waco — his first game against TCU — but not a newcomer to football, Brown understands rivalry games having played in several throughout his collegiate career. However, that mindset of the nameless-faceless opponent shows up again. What's most important to note is that Baylor has to "stick to our standard" as Brown put it. The opponent each week is just the physical embodiment of something trying to prevent Baylor's standards from being met.

Baylor might be favored by various outlets against TCU this week, but rivalry games never seem to be so simple. Gifford knows that TCU is going to be a difficult opponent, Brown knows that he's going to try to score touchdowns against a defense that's only given up two passing touchdowns all season and even just held BYU's offense at bay only allowing 17 points in TCU's most recent game.

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