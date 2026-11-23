With it coming to the final game of the regular season, the Bears are out of the running for the Big 12 Championship, as are the Houston Cougars. Both teams are still bowl-eligible, however, and Saturday's result will heavily impact the bowl for which they become eligible. The Baylor Bears open as the underdog in their upcoming Nov. 28th, (at 8:30 p.m. CT) showdown with Houston.

Baylor opens as a 5.5-point underdog to Houston, according to FanDuel.

Spread: Baylor +5.5, Houston -5.5

Game time update for the season finale in Houston. pic.twitter.com/jfMkvmeSRi — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 16, 2026

Baylor opening as the underdog in this game by a little less than a touchdown on the road either shows the sportsbooks faith in Baylor's defense that was able to limit Texas Tech's explosive offense to only 20 points, or the home field for the Cougars will be packed after their recent win against West Virginia.

Over-Under: 55.5 Points

What a starting debut for 5-star Houston freshman QB Keisean Henderson. He engineered a come-from-behind 34-31 victory at West Virginia. Playing because of Connor Weigman’s shoulder injury, Henderson threw for 268 yards and 1 TD with no INTs. The 20th-ranked Coogs trailed by 10.… — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 21, 2026

FanDuel provides a prediction of "Houston 30 - Baylor 25" but I disagree. Baylor may not have always had the most consistent of offenses this season, but the Bears' defense was able to keep both Bear Bachmeier (BYU) and Thomas Castellanos (Texas Tech) from scoring 30 points. I don't foresee either Connor Weigman or Keisean Henderson having nearly the success against the Bears' defense that it would take to see Houston score 30 points on Saturday.

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Money Line: Baylor +176 , Houston -215

Oct 21, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of the Big 12 logo on the field at TDECU Stadium before the game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Longhorns. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The money line is a much simpler bet, no spread or over/under to think about, just pick who is going to win outright. A winning bet of $100 for Baylor to be victorious would net you a $176 profit on top of your original bet, whereas a successful $100 bet for the Houston Cougars to win the game would net you $47.62 in profit. The oddsmakers seem confident in Houston's chances of defending their home turf against the Bears and winning this game, it would seem.

My Expectations:

#Baylor suffered a 20-10 loss on Saturday to Texas Tech — what happened to the Bears' offense in the game?



STORY:https://t.co/X9S5hUX9ly pic.twitter.com/a6WtOuUtxP — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) November 22, 2026

This game is going to be determined by which version of the Bears offense decides to show up. If the Bears offense that showed up against UCF arrives, Baylor should be able to justify being favored in this game. However, if the Baylor offense that's played the last two weeks against BYU and TTU, Baylor stands a very good chance of losing this game with Houston as well.

Baylor's defense holds firm, but I think the offense still struggles. I'm expecting another low-scoring game this week, 17-14 Houston victory. Then again; I could absolutely be wrong.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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