'We're Not Done Yet': Baylor HC Dave Aranda Says Ahead of Big 12 Rivalry Clash vs. TCU

During his weekly media availability, Head Coach Dave Aranda fielded various questions. Ranging from player health to how the bye week has gone as well as preparation for the upcoming TCU game, Coach Aranda had plenty to say.

Opening Statement From Coach Aranda

Things we love to see 🐻💚 pic.twitter.com/HWHTLI5hsD — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 4, 2026

Coach Aranda: "It's good to see everybody here, excited for this one. The message to the team is that we're not done getting all of the blocks we need to get in yet. We're not done pressuring the quarterback for four quarters yet. We're not done becoming who we can become yet. We haven't done anything yet. And so I thought last week was positive in terms of focusing on us.

"And the message last week was, how do we create momentum during a bye? And had the team kind of go through it and identify how they can practice, how they can go through their day-to-day. And I thought we achieved those things. We've got a really big test this week with TCU. I know that we're going to get their best game. They're a talented team. A lot of respect for Sonny and the coaching staff there. So excited about this matchup and excited about getting back to work."

Our Take: Strong positive is that the first thing Coach Aranda said was that the Bears haven't finished improving. Coach Aranda seemed quite prepared in his opening statement as he has every week, but the immediate emphasis starting out with "We're not done yet" can be taken as a mantra for Baylor's practice this week, or a warning to opposing teams.

Offensive Line Health

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Aranda: "Looking good. Yeah, everybody is full-go right now."

Our Take: A healthy offensive line is a happy offensive line, and a happy offensive line tends to be more willing to throw themselves around to provide run-support. This is actually fantastic news as throughout the season the Bears have have issues with injuries and player placement across the offensive line. Now with an injury free offensive line, it should become much easier for the Bears to establish their running game.

DJ Lagway Ankle Update

CROP TOP DAVE!! pic.twitter.com/71DkKxVZb9 — Top Tier Baylor (@TopTierBaylor) October 4, 2026

Coach Aranda: "Looks improved. Yeah, I think from where he was when he played on Saturday to where he is now, much improved. And so he's running around. There's pocket movement for him. There's quarterback runs for him. And so he's moving around much better."

Our Take: "Looks improved" may not be as optimistic as "full-go" but the increased reps during practice are certainly on the bright side. DJ Lagway has been able to put up the numbers that he's put up while being fairly immobile in the pocket (absolutely full credit to his offensive line for keeping him safe), but if he's able to start moving around in the pocket and even just threatening the run, TCU is going to have to dedicate a spy for containment on him (only freeing up space in their defense and creating openings for receivers..

Bye Weeks are Rough on Momentum & Ignoring Outside Interference, Praise or Otherwise

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks to the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Aranda: "I made a big point of it, and we'll continue to do that. I think our process, our routine over any type of noise is the mantra here. By process, it's like, hey, what does it take to get a really strong Monday practice? What do you go through to get to where you're at your best for a Tuesday morning practice, right, for an evening game on Saturday, right?

"How does that Friday and Saturday look like, right? What do you do to put yourself in the best? Each guy's different. Some people use music, some people will use imagery. Some guys will just get into a bunch of film. And so other guys will write their notes and kind of review their notes and quizzes and things. But we want ownership in all of that. And so that when we get to those moments, we're at our best."

Our Take: Riding a four game winning streak and then having to wait a week before you can play again is tricky. On one hand, players get some rest after a month of games but on the other hand an extra week without full contact in a live-game situation could also see players begin to slip on previously established timing. The practices during a bye week are crucial to maintaining that game week momentum.

On Upcoming Opponent TCU

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes talk on the field prior to a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Aranda: "They're really talented. I think quarterback's a talented player. You could tell he's got touch. He's got a great ability to run as well. I feel that tight end for them is a mismatch. And they use them as such. Running back does a great job of sticking his foot in the ground, getting vertical. They're a big wide zone team.

"And so some of those holes that are created by the offensive line are big.Then defensively, I think their D line, some of the best D line might be the best D line that we've played to this point. They've got really twitchy guys in the interior that can really be disruptive. And it's gonna be a challenge for our group."

Our Take: He's acknowledged that TCU is a good team with a potentially potent defense with which to contend. Coach Aranda is 2-4 against TCU as Baylor's head coach and is going to have a difficult time explaining away going 2-5 with the team that the Bears have this season.

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