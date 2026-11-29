After the Nov. 21st contest against Texas Tech saw Baylor's offense continue to struggle this season and suffer a loss, the Bears took to the road to end their season against the Houston Cougars on Nov. 28th. Joe Klanderman's tenure as interim head coach sees him finishing the season 2-3, and the Bears are now 6-6 on the season.

The offense tried to show up Saturday, but some didn't bring their best game to Houston this week. Losing in dramatic and heartbreaking fashion, the Bears will head home to Waco at .500 on the season.

Stud: RB Caden Knighten

Scoring the first two touchdowns for the Bears, both occurring in the 2nd quarter (and one being a 74 yard score), Caden Knighten was a stud against the Cougars on Saturday evening. Knighten would be the first Bears running back to record a 100+ yard game for the Bears this season. All three of Baylor's touchdowns on the day would come by way of a Knighten run.

Stud: P Palmer Williams

🏆 @palmerw87 earns his third Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/8GvgSdzo6N — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 23, 2026

Palmer Williams once again proves why he is a Ray Guy finalist, he's the best punter in college football. Whether being able to down the ball inside the Cougars 20 yard line, or just completely flipping field position when called upon, Williams would add 5 punts to his total (including punts of 52 and 58 yards), as well as 3 more punts downed inside the 20 yard line for the season.

Stud: The Entire Bears Defense

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A return to form for the Bears defense from the 2nd quarter onwards after spotting the Cougars 14 points to start the game. Although Houston became only the second team to score 30+ points against Baylor this season, the Bears were still as disruptive in the backfield as they always are as they added 4 SKs, 9 TFLs, and an INT to their season totals.

Stud: WR Gavin Freeman

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) makes a reception as Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Palmer Williams and the Bears defense, Gavin Freeman has been the most consistent performer for Baylor this season. In another game where Freeman would have 9 receptions for 90 yards, he would provide the Bears as much of a safety net as he could. Several times throughout the game, Freeman's number was called to gain a first down, and he would come through much more often than not.

Dud: QB DJ Lagway

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Incompletion after incompletion racked up for DJ Lagway, and one thing has become clear; Lagway isn't the answer for the Bears. Indecision, inaccuracy, and inability to sustain an offensive drive without considerable help from his teammates have plagued Lagway throughout most of the season, and against Houston those problems would continue. Lagway would go 20-39 on the day for 266 yards, no touchdowns, and a very costly interception late in the game.

Dud: RB Dawson Pendergrass

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Pendergrass only had 3 carries on the day for 26 yards (22 of those would come as the result of a single run late in the 4th quarter), and for good reason, he's not the best option that Baylor has at running back. Baylor's decision to relegate Pendergrass' rushing responsibility throughout the season has only seemed to be the best option as Ryelan Morris and Caden Knighten have proven themselves to be more reliable at the position. Pendergrass has been dealing with a nagging leg injury, to provide him at least a bit of defense, but his season has been a rather large letdown from any preseason expectations.

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