Baylor Football Stock Report: Offensive Struggles Return in Loss to BYU

Baylor's two-game winning streak under interim head coach Joe Klanderman ended Saturday, as No. 10 BYU handed the Bears a 28-7 loss at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The loss officially eliminates Baylor from Big 12 championship contention.

After scoring 83 points in wins over UCF and Iowa State, Baylor managed just 238 total yards against the Cougars. The Bears trailed 21-0 at halftime and didn't score until the fourth quarter, when DJ Lagway connected with Matthew Klopfenstein for a three-yard touchdown.

Baylor's defense improved considerably after halftime, but the offense couldn't take advantage. The loss dropped the Bears to 6-4 (4-3 Big 12) with two regular-season games remaining.

Here are five things trending up or down following Saturday's loss.

Stock Up

1. Jadon Porter

With Baylor struggling to move the ball, Porter was one of the few bright spots in the passing game.

The junior wide receiver caught five passes for 50 yards, leading the Bears in receiving yards. He accounted for nearly a third of Lagway's 159 passing yards, despite Baylor managing just 23 through the air in the first half.

Porter's biggest play came early in the fourth quarter, when he made an impressive one-handed catch for 31 yards to move Baylor to BYU's 7-yard line. The reception helped set up the Bears' only touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-7 with 11:18 remaining and giving Baylor a chance to get back into the game.

Stock Down

1. DJ Lagway

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After accounting for seven touchdowns in wins over UCF and Iowa State, Lagway took a big step backward against BYU.

The junior quarterback completed 21 of 37 passes for 159 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt, with nearly 20% of his passing yards coming on Porter's 31-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Baylor couldn't generate the big passing plays that had helped its offense take off in the previous two games. Lagway completed only two passes of at least 15 yards, both in the fourth quarter. The offensive line deserves some of the blame, but Lagway also struggled to find opportunities downfield as BYU kept Baylor's passing game in check.

Lagway remained a threat on the ground, leading the team with 42 rushing yards on 11 carries. But his rushing production wasn't enough to make up for Baylor's struggles through the air.

2. Run Defense

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Baylor's struggles against the run continued Saturday, particularly when it came to containing BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

The sophomore rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, helping the Cougars build a 21-0 lead. He finished with 54 rushing yards, while BYU totaled 189 yards on 47 attempts.

That came one week after Iowa State rushed for 216 yards against Baylor, bringing the Bears' total to 405 rushing yards allowed over their last two games.

BYU also put together scoring drives of 86 and 96 yards in the first half, with the latter lasting more than nine minutes. The Cougars mixed their rushing attack with timely completions, repeatedly moving the chains and keeping Baylor's offense on the sideline.

Although the Bears held BYU scoreless in the third quarter, the damage had already been done. The Cougars finished with more than 37 minutes of possession, and Baylor never recovered from the early deficit.

3. Offensive Line

Baylor's offensive line showed encouraging progress in recent weeks, but Saturday's performance exposed some familiar problems.

After rushing for 194 yards against Iowa State, the Bears managed just 79 yards on 23 attempts against BYU. Their running backs combined for 37 yards on 12 carries, leaving Lagway as the team's leading rusher.

The Cougars sacked Lagway three times, including twice on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter. Those two sacks forced Baylor to punt after its defense had gotten a stop with the score at 21-7, costing the Bears an opportunity to cut the deficit to one possession.

BYU entered the game with one of the nation's better rushing defenses, so Baylor wasn't expected to dominate on the ground. Still, the Bears struggled to create running lanes or give Lagway enough time to find receivers downfield.

4. Punt Coverage

Baylor's punt coverage had a rough afternoon, allowing BYU to gain 61 yards on just three returns.

The Cougars averaged 20.3 yards per return, with the biggest coming in the fourth quarter. After Baylor cut the deficit to 21-7, Cannon DeVries returned a punt 44 yards to the Bears' 26-yard line.

Three plays later, Bachmeier found Jojo Phillips for a 23-yard touchdown, restoring BYU's three-score lead.

Palmer Williams had a strong day punting, averaging 48.2 yards on six attempts, including three of at least 50 yards. But Baylor's coverage unit allowed the Cougars to turn those punts into favorable field position, making an already difficult afternoon even tougher.

Baylor had to punt from its own 6-yard line, and the ensuing return gave BYU a short field, effectively ending the Bears' comeback hopes.

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