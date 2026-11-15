Baylor Football Report Card: How Each Position Graded Out in Loss to BYU

Baylor arrived in Provo, Utah, just hours before facing the Cougars in a nighttime matchup. The Bears struggled to get anything going offensively and lost to BYU 28-7.

After a slow start, the Bears never gained enough momentum to make a comeback. Several position groups struggled throughout the game, making it difficult for Baylor to keep up with the Cougars.

Quarterback: D

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to throw during the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway finished with 159 passing yards, completing 21 of 37 attempts. He threw for one touchdown and one interception. Baylor had a hard time getting anything going offensively, especially in the first half.

Lagway also used his legs at times, rushing for 42 yards and picking up a few first downs along the way. Overall, Lagway and the offense couldn't get anything going, as the Bears were held to just seven points. This wasn't the same Lagway we had seen in Baylor's previous two games.

Wide Receivers: C-

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver DeBraun Hampton (83) catches a pass against BYU Cougars cornerback Jordyn Criss (26) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadon Porter had a solid game, finishing with five receptions for 50 yards. He also made a nice catch along the sideline to keep a drive alive during Baylor's scoring possession. Gavin Freeman finished with six receptions for 37 yards.

DeBraun Hampton, a name we haven't heard much of this season, also made an impact with three receptions for 31 yards. Other than that, it wasn't a productive day for this group.

Running Backs: D-

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) attempts to jump over BYU Cougars cornerback Cannon DeVries (32) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing ever got going for the Bears' run game, as the running backs combined for just 37 rushing yards on 12 carries. With Baylor down by multiple possessions, the Bears had to rely more on the passing game in the second half.

Tight Ends: C-

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein (85) runs the ball against BYU Cougars safety Raider Damuni (3) for a second half touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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There wasn't much production from this group, aside from Baylor's single touchdown being caught by Matthew Klopfenstein. Hawkins Polley also contributed one reception for 17 yards.

Offensive Line: D-

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki (74) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU's defensive line won this matchup. Lagway was forced to throw the ball away several times because of the pressure coming from the Cougars' defensive front. BYU also sacked Lagway three times.

This offensive line has continued to struggle and didn't help much with the rush attack against BYU.

Defensive Line: D

The defensive line finally showed some flaws. BYU rushed for 189 yards, and the Bears only came away with one sack. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier rushed for 54 yards and had three rushing touchdowns against Baylor.

Linebackers: C-

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights running back Duke Watson (26) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travion Barnes had a decent game, finishing with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. Stopping Bachmeier wasn't easy for Baylor, and the defense struggled to make stops against BYU throughout the game. The linebackers struggled to contain BYU's rushing attack, which caused problems for the Bears throughout the game

Secondary: B

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU finished with just 104 passing yards, completing 14 of 24 attempts. The secondary didn't give up too much through the air, as most of the damage from the Cougars came on the ground. This group did a solid job limiting BYU's passing attack, but the defense as a whole struggled to get stops.

Special Teams: B+

Baylor didn't attempt any field goals against BYU. Palmer Williams had a good game, finishing with six punts and averaging 48.2 yards per punt, including a 64-yard punt.

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