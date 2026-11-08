Baylor Football Stock Up, Stock Down After Homecoming Win Over Iowa State

Baylor continued its turnaround under interim head coach Joe Klanderman on Saturday, overcoming an early 10-point deficit to defeat Iowa State 42-31 at McLane Stadium.

The win improved the Bears to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play, securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2024. Baylor has now scored 83 points in two games under Klanderman after managing just 30 combined in its previous two contests.

The Bears overcame a 17-7 deficit with 28 unanswered points to take control of the game. While Baylor delivered another impressive offensive performance, there was still some room for improvement.

With three ranked opponents remaining on the regular-season schedule, here's whose stock rose and fell following Baylor's Homecoming victory.

Stock Up: Offensive Line

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball for a 33 yard touchdown during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns against Iowa State, with the offensive line helping create opportunities for a ground game that has struggled at times this season.

DJ Lagway rushed for 119 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, while Ryelan Morris added 50 yards and two scores on nine carries. Although Iowa State's poor tackling contributed to several big gains, Baylor's offensive line deserves some credit for the rushing success.

The unit's most memorable contribution came in the second quarter, when center Koltin Sieracki recovered Lagway's fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. The heads-up play gave Baylor its first lead of the afternoon and made Sieracki the program's first offensive lineman to score since Mike Miller in 2004.

Baylor will need more consistent blocking against its remaining opponents, but Saturday's rushing production was an improvement for an offense that has struggled to establish its ground game.

Stock Up: Team Discipline

One week after committing 12 penalties for 85 yards against UCF, Baylor was flagged just once for 15 yards against Iowa State.

The improvement was particularly encouraging considering the Bears fell behind by double digits early. Rather than compound their offensive struggles with penalties, they avoided the unnecessary mistakes that could have made their comeback more difficult.

Baylor has enough challenges ahead without making things harder on itself. If the Bears can maintain the discipline they showed Saturday, they'll give themselves a better chance of competing with their final three opponents.

Stock Up: Tony Livingston

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor tight end Tony Livingston (10) catches a touchdown pass against Iowa State cornerback Seth Johnson (3) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Livingston is becoming one of DJ Lagway's go-to targets in the end zone, catching three touchdowns over Baylor's last two games.

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After scoring twice against UCF, the senior tight end hauled in a one-handed, 19-yard touchdown pass against Iowa State to put Baylor on the board in the second quarter.

Livingston finished with three receptions for 49 yards, bringing his season total to four receiving touchdowns. That ranks sixth among Baylor tight ends in single-season program history.

With three touchdowns in two games, Livingston is giving Lagway a dependable scoring option as Baylor prepares for its toughest stretch of the season.

Stock Down: Run Defense

After holding UCF to just 66 rushing yards the previous week, Baylor had a much tougher time slowing down Iowa State's ground attack.

The Cyclones rushed for 216 yards, including 182 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries from running back Aiden Flora. The talented sophomore entered Saturday among the Big 12's leading rushers, and his 40-yard touchdown run opened the scoring.

Flora's ability deserves recognition, but Saturday wasn't the first time Baylor struggled against a strong running back. Kansas rushed for 209 yards in its Oct. 24 victory over the Bears, with Dylan Edwards accounting for 156 on 30 carries.

Baylor still recorded three sacks and nine tackles for loss against Iowa State, bringing its season sack total to 37. That ranks fourth in program history, but the Bears' success getting into the backfield didn't prevent the Cyclones from averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Baylor's defensive line has been the team's most dependable unit this season, but the performances against Flora and Edwards demonstrated its vulnerability against stronger rushing attacks.

Stock Down: First-Quarter Offense

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (2) hands the ball off to running back Caden Knighten (11) during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor finished with 42 points, but its offense didn't look nearly as sharp in the opening quarter.

The Bears were held scoreless in the first 15 minutes, gaining just 60 yards while Iowa State jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Baylor's first touchdown didn't come until the second quarter, when a recovered muffed punt gave the offense a short field.

Baylor was also shut out in the first quarter against TCU, while its lone opening-quarter touchdown against UCF came after an interception gave the Bears possession in Knights territory.

Baylor deserves credit for overcoming a 17-7 deficit with 28 unanswered points against Iowa State. However, falling behind early could prove more costly against its remaining opponents.

With a trip to BYU coming up, the Bears will need to get going earlier rather than rely on another comeback.

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