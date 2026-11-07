Injury Report: Baylor CB Kyler Beaty Will Play Against Iowa State

Baylor cornerback Kyler Beaty will play in Saturday’s Homecoming game against Iowa State. The Bears listed him as probable earlier in the week and took him off the availability report Saturday morning.

The Bears will be without the same five players who were ruled out against UCF, including cornerback Jamarion Richardson and safety Jacob Redding.

Baylor enters at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play after a 41-9 win at UCF in interim head coach Joe Klanderman’s debut. Saturday is Klanderman’s first home game in charge, and a win would make the Bears bowl eligible with three games left.

Baylor Player Availability Against Iowa State

Out

S Jacob Redding, No. 8

CB Jamarion Richardson, No. 38

DL Devonte Tezino, No. 59

OL Cayden Tone, No. 61

WR Ashton Jones, No. 87

Where Beaty Fits in Baylor’s Secondary

With Richardson out, Beaty gives Baylor another option behind Devon Jordan and LeVar Thornton Jr. He also played on Baylor’s punt coverage unit in the final six games last season.

Jaylen Raynor threw for 309 yards against Oklahoma State, and Jamal Polite finished with 171 receiving yards. Their 33-yard connection on the final drive set up Iowa State’s winning field goal.

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Baylor held UCF to 215 passing yards and gave up just two third-down conversions on 15 attempts. Doing that again could come down to how well the Bears handle Flora on early downs. Keeping him in check would give Baylor more chances to rush Raynor in obvious passing situations.

Baylor’s Offense Looks to Build on UCF Win

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) hands off to Baylor Bears running back Michael Turner (23) during the first quarter against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor put up 503 yards at UCF with Tone and Jones sidelined, and both remain out for Homecoming. DJ Lagway threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, while Baylor added 184 yards on the ground.

Oklahoma State rushed for 210 yards against Iowa State, and Caleb Hawkins accounted for 194 of them on 25 carries. The Cowboys also threw for 323 yards, so Baylor has a chance to build on what worked both on the ground and through the air at UCF.

Ryelan Morris led Baylor with 82 rushing yards against UCF, and the Bears converted seven of 16 third downs. His 26-yard run in the third quarter helped set up DJ Lagway’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Tony Livingston.

Giving Morris and the other backs carries early could help Baylor avoid third-and-longs and constant pressure against Lagway.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at McLane Stadium. The game will air on FS1.

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