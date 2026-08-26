Baylor to Clash With Former Star RB Bryson Washington vs. Auburn: 'Just Another Game'

Bryson Washington, former Baylor Bear now suiting up for the Auburn Tigers, gets a rare chance to play his former team in the Aflac Kickoff Game of week one.

"I look at it as just another game," Washington said when asked about the chance to play his old team. "We've just got to go handle that."

Playing against Coach Aranda and his former teammates can be exciting and emotional, but it doesn't require it being personal and Washington's response was one of diplomacy and good sportsmanship. A respectable decision, to be sure.

During his time at Baylor, Washington (including the 2023-2025 seasons) amassed north of 1,860 yards rushing on 339 carries and 18 rushing touchdowns, as well as 41 total receptions for 311 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

To say that he didn't contribute his fair share during his time at Baylor would be a statement in gross negligence of the facts as the numbers don't lie and the video footage still exists. Washington definitely put in the work and the Baylor faithful were thankful for his service.

Last Season's "What Could Have Been?"

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) scores a touchdown on a 20 yard catch against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

An unfortunate foot injury occurring in practice that required surgery to (then fellow RB) Dawson Pendergrass, which kept him out all season changed Baylor's original plan of having Washington be a one-two punch with Pendergrass.

Instead, Washington would share the load with Caden Knighten and Michael Turner, both freshmen at the time. A whole lot of "what-ifs" surround how Baylor would have fared if Pendergrass had been able to play alongside Washington, but that's the game of football sometimes.

On Adjusting to Auburn's Style of Game

"It's different," Washington is quoted as saying, continuing with "The mechanics of everything, how they do it [at Auburn]. I'd say that was the biggest adjustment, for sure."

And he's not wrong. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Auburn head coach Alex Golesh are certainly two different systems and philosophies. Coach Aranda preferring to play a more pass-heavy and up-tempo style and treating the majority of the field as "four-down territory" whereas Coach Golesh takes a more traditional and balanced "a run here, a pass there; oh, it's fourth down? time to kick the ball" style of offense.

Ten Days Until Gameday

Nov 24, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears mascot runs on the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Cowboys Stadium. Baylor beat Texas Tech 52-45 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How will Bryson Washington play? Is he 100% healthy and back to game-shape? Will Bryson Washington or will sophomore Omar Mabson II be the one-two punch with Jeremiah Cobb at Auburn?

How will Baylor's defense stand against the former Bear? Will Baylor be able to make Washington a non-factor in the upcoming game? These questions and more are all running through the minds of the fans.

A Continuation of This Story

Stay tuned for a follow-up to this article after the Week One match-up of Baylor and Auburn where we'll discuss the facts and the stats of how both Dawson Pendergrass and Bryson Washington performed.

It will be Pendergrass' first chance to play against the Auburn squad after having to sit out last season, and it will be Washington's first game as an Auburn Tiger playing against his former team. Importance, impact, and impression; we'll be exploring each.

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