Baylor Football vs. BYU Week 11 Game Time, Channel Revealed

It wasn't at pretty at first, but Baylor managed to score 28 unanswered points on Saturday against Iowa State to capture a 42-31 win over the Cyclones. The Bears moved to 6-3 and Baylor still has a path to make the Big 12 Championship Game, but the Bears can't afford any mishaps along the way.

And Baylor's toughest three games are now here. The Bears will head to Provo (UT) in Week 11 to take on BYU. After that, Baylor will host Texas Tech before going back on the road to take on Houston to end the regular season.

As for Week 11, we now know when the Bears will play the Cougars. The Big 12 announced game time and channels for the Week 11 slate and Baylor will take on BYU at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

Week 11 TV Times 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/NnJKpENPkZ — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 8, 2026

BYU in 2026

It wasn't that many weeks ago that BYU hosted Notre Dame for ESPN's 'College GameDay' and took down the Irish, 28-24. BYU was riding high and was considered one of the better teams in college football. Since, the Cougars have lost two of their last three games.

It started in Orlando when BYU suffered a 39-31 overtime loss to UCF. The Cougars would bounce back against Arizona State, and win 27-20, before falling to Utah in the Holy War this past weekend, 28-20.

Running back LJ Martin returned to the field and he scored a touchdown, but quarterback Bear Bachmeier was disappointing in the game. He threw for 272 yards, however, he also tossed four interceptions and you're not going to win many games that way.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Cougars will bring a 7-2 record into the game against Baylor.

History between the two teams

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Baylor and BYU have played five times in total and that began in 1983. In the first meeting between the two teams, Baylor won 40-36.

They have played three times since 2021 and BYU has won two of the three meetings. The Cougars have won the last two times, and in 2024, BYU won 34-28 in Waco.

In the game, Sawyer Robertson threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, but he also tossed two interceptions. BYU got out to a 21-0 lead, but the Bears battled back. In the third quarter, Baylor kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 10 points, but Josh Cameron's 23 yard touchdown reception would be the final score of the game with 10 minutes remaining.

Baylor hopes to have better success this season with the game being in Provo.

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