Baylor's first real chance at an upset comes this Saturday, as No. 10 BYU is favored in the Big 12 matchup, but has limped through their last few games.

Outside of Dave Aranda's final game against Kansas, the Bears have traveled very well this season, with dominations of UCF (who beat BYU) and Arizona State. Here are 3 predictions for the crucial game:

The Bears' defense gets right back on track

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jae'lin Battle (54) and linebacker Travion Barnes (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After giving up a season-high 31 points to Iowa State, the defense will get back to work against BYU, who has had a turnover-prone offense that can sputter out.

The Cougars are running into stellar Baylor defense at the wrong time. Their offense has struggled to produce at times, currently 11th in the conference in yards per game, while also being second in interceptions with nine on the season.

The Bears are confident in their defense and will be fired up to get a chance to prove their dominance against a ranked opponent; I expect the unit to pick off Bear Bachmeier at least once and play some complementary football with their offense.

Baylor digs a hole early

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Bears have been slow starters in almost every game this season; going into a hostile BYU environment isn't going to help Baylor flip that narrative. The defense is going to need to stand strong while the offense gets its feet under them early on.

If the Bears take the upset, I think they are going to have to do it in comeback fashion. Usually, it is the defense (more recently, it was special teams) that gives the needed spark to the Baylor offense. If the Bears can play patiently, trust punter Palmer Williams to pin the Cougars back and lean on the defense, they can keep it close and strike in the second half.

An Aranda team loses this game; Klanderman gives them more than a chance

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time after time, year after year, Baylor fans watched solid Aranda teams shrink away against ranked opponents. He found just one win against his last 13 chances.

Klandermans' 'galvanized' team has looked more energetic, cleaner, and more confident. DJ Lagway has been playing free, and the offense as a whole has clearly benefited from it.

The offense doesn't have to play perfect; the Baylor defense has been dominant on the road and will give the Bears a great chance in this game. If the Lagway side of the ball can find the end zone three times, I think Baylor comes out of Utah with a win.

Also, the Bears are catching the Cougars at the right time. BYU has looked pitiful since their marquee win. Two losses and a one-score win over Arizona State at home.

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