Baylor Football vs. Iowa State Week 10 Game Time, Channel Revealed

For the first time since 2019, Dave Aranda was no longer on the sidelines as Baylor took the field on Friday. Instead, Baylor traveled to Orlando to take on the red-hot UCF Knights with Joe Klanderman as the interim head coach. And it was a success.

The Bears came out firing on offense, and as usual, Baylor played stifling defense. Baylor would win the game 41-9 and move to 5-3 on the season. The Bears' next game will come against Iowa State on Nov. 7.

And late Saturday night, we found out when Baylor would play the Cyclones. After Iowa State's stunning win over Oklahoma State, the Big 12 announced an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff. The game will air on FS1.

Week 🔟 TV Times 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/8mUq1KYFdB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 1, 2026

Cyclones in 2026

Iowa State is 4-4 on the season and it's been an up-and-down year for the Cyclones. Matt Campbell left Iowa State to go coach Penn State and it's certainly been a rebuilding season for first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.

Iowa State had lost two games to both BYU and Arizona before pulling off the stunning upset over Oklahoma State, 51-49. It was an old-school Big 12 game, and the Cyclones have shown they can put up some points.

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw for a season-high 309 yards on Saturday, and running back Aiden Flora had a stunning 229 yards on the ground, along with two scores for Iowa State.

History between the two teams

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The two teams first played one another back in 1988 and it's been a fairly even matchup between Baylor and Iowa State. The Bears hold a small 12-9 lead over the Cyclones, and Baylor hopes to add another win next Saturday.

Baylor has lost the last two games against Iowa State, but the Bears have fared well at home against the Cyclones. Baylor is 7-2 in Waco when the Cyclones travel to Waco. But the last time the two teams met in at Baylor was in 2023, where Iowa State walked out with a 30-18 win.

Baylor didn't see Iowa State in 2025. They did play one another in 2024, and Iowa State won at home, 43-21. Sawyer Robertson threw for 258 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, but Baylor couldn't stop Rocco Becht and the Cyclones' offense in the game.

The Bears' last win over Iowa State was back in 2022, in Ames, winning 31-24.

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