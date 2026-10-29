Dave Aranda Issues Heartfelt Statement After Baylor Firing

Following Baylor's third loss of the season this past Saturday, the Bears opted to make a leadership change. New AD Doug McNamee opted to relieve Dave Aranda of his job as the head coach of the Baylor football team.

Aranda was in his seventh season in Waco and finished his tenure with a 40-40 record. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman took over as the interim head coach, while Baylor's search is now underway to find a new coach.

As for Aranda, he will likely land on his feet somewhere. He came from LSU, where he was one of the best defensive minds in the sport. The 2021 season was great for Baylor, but the Bears couldn't regain the magic of that season.

Since his firing on Sunday, it's been quiet on the Aranda front. But on Thursday, he released a statement on his X account.

Dave Aranda issues statement

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Thank you for the opportunity to lead Baylor Football for the last seven years - it’s been a tremendous honor. Dione and I remain very grateful for the many meaningful relationships forged in Waco. You embraced our family and provided a supportive community to raise our kids.

"I’m so appreciative of every player who touched our program, you guys mean the world to me and I’m proud of the many accomplishments we achieved together. You impacted me more than you know and I hope beyond all hope that feeling is mutual.

"Likewise, to our coaches, football staff and families, thank you for making the countless sacrifices that come with the job. You were a critical part of all our success together and I’m grateful to each of you.

"The game changed tremendously during my time at Baylor - some of which we were prepared for and others requiring growth on all fronts. At the end of the day, our results on the field didn’t meet expectations and I understand that part of the business. I trust you all know it was not for lack of passion or effort. Through it all, we changed lives and furthered men - doing it the Baylor way. No apologies, no regrets, simply gratitude.

"God Bless. - Dave Aranda"

What's next for Baylor?

The Bears are 4-3 on the season and Baylor will take the field on Friday night to play UCF. The Knights are coming off a major win this past weekend, taking down BYU in overtime. UCF handed BYU its first loss and now Baylor looks to impress under Klanderman.

At the same time, these final five games could be an audition for Klanderman. There appears to be mixed emotions regarding who Baylor should hire as its next head coach. Some want an offensive mind to replace Aranda, while others believe defense wins championships and want to see Baylor hire another defensive-minded coach.

All we know right now is that McNamee has goals in mind to find the next head coach and he hopes to have somone at the helm at the end of the regular season.

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