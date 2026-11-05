REPORT: Dave Aranda Working Toward New Job After Baylor Firing

It appears Dave Aranda will head back to where he had plenty of success. According to 247Sports and CBS Sports, Aranda is working toward a deal to return to Baton Rouge and help LSU in its quest to make the College Football Playoff.

Aranda and Lane Kiffin are working toward a deal that would bring Aranda on as an analyst-type role. Aranda was the defensive coordinator of the Tigers from 2016-2019 before he took the head coaching job at Baylor in 2020. In 2019, LSU won the national title with Aranda leading the defense and he was one of the most sought-after coaches on the market.

LSU is working to try and add former Baylor head coach Dave Aranda in an analyst-type role and he’s currently in Baton Rouge, sources tell me and @AYSSPORTS for @CBSSports.



Before Baylor, was LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2016-19. pic.twitter.com/0bP3bVTLHH — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 5, 2026

Aranda fired in 2026

Baylor is entering its second week without Aranda on the sideline. The Bears made the decision to fire Aranda following a 4-3 start to the season and a 25-24 loss to Kansas. Baylor began the 2026 season 4-1 but dropped two games to both TCU and Kansas.

Aranda was hired in 2020 and would end his Baylor tenure at 40-40 overall. He appeared to bring a spark to Waco following the 2020 COVID-19 season. In 2021, Aranda led Baylor to a 12-2 record, beating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game, and winning the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.

But that was the pinnacle of the Aranda tenure. Baylor couldn't win with the talent it had. 2025 was a great example. The Bears had an offense that could compete with most teams. Sawyer Robertson was among the top passers in college football. Michael Trigg and Josh Cameron led a great pass-catching room, and Bryson Washington did work on the ground, despite being banged up.

However, all Aranda and Co. could muster was a five-win season. The defense underwhelmed and Aranda was given another year. Largely due to former AD Mack Rhoades parting ways with the school.

Baylor's coaching search is underway

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Aranda gone and likely headed back to LSU, Baylor is searching for its new head coach. Joe Klanderman is the interim head coach and is making his case to become the permanent head coach. There are several candidates Baylor is looking at and with four games remaining, Klanderman could really make or break his case.

AD Doug McNamee revealed his goals for hiring Baylor's new head coach.

"Our goal for the next Baylor Head Football Coach is simple. We want to bring in someone who will launch a generation of consistent winning. There are certainly non-negotiables when it comes to how we win and represent Baylor and its Christian mission, but it is imperative that we win because there is no substitute for how it fuels our priorities, our goals, and our future..."

Baylor will take the field this weekend against Iowa State.

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