The Roar Path: Bye Week Edition Ahead of Baylor's Rivalry Game vs. TCU

After a tumultuous week in college football saw top ranked teams lose and multiple upsets, Baylor had the day off. Whether the Bears' idle status will affect any potential A.P. Top 25 votes or not is yet to be determined, but Baylor (and the rest of the Big 12) didn't hurt their cause yesterday. With TCU heading into Waco this coming Saturday however, Baylor looks to be ready to go on The Roar Path.

Actual Factual

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears mascot cheers against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor and TCU were both idle this past week.

Wins this Season (overall, conference): Baylor 5-1, 2-0; TCU 3-2, 0-2

Average Yards/Game: Baylor 461; TCU 405

Yards Allowed/Game: Baylor 326 ; TCU 255

Points per Game: Baylor 34.8 ; TCU 25.4

Most Recent Game: 2025: Baylor lost on the road to TCU 42-36

Overall Series: TCU Leads 60-50-5

What Just Happened? & Turning Point

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's what the losing team's head coach of this game may end up thinking. Even though Coach Dave Aranda has made strides this season and shown that Baylor can be competitive this year, he's won two more games than he's lost in seven seasons (40-38), and he's lost more than he's won against TCU (2-4); a loss against TCU is going to sit very sour with the Baylor faithful. TCU HC Sonny Dykes finds himself in a similar bowl of hot water, though flavored a bit differently, as even recently chants of "Fire Sonny" could be heard by TCU fans.

The "Bear" Necessities and Things You Need to Know

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) react after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's defense has been playing outstanding this season but TCU has allowed substantially less overall yards being gained per game (326-255). In comparison however, Baylor has outgained TCU offensively by nearly the same margin per game (461-405).

TCU's Defensive Line vs Baylor's Offensive Line will be a point of focus for this game. Baylor's O-Line has been solid during pass protection but hasn't always been able to provide strong run support, whereas the Horned Frogs' Defense has limited opponents to only 13.4 points per game (15th Nationally) but has shown vulnerability against physical running teams, often relying on stunts and pre-snap movement (an aggressive tactic that can lead to gaps and openings).

Next Week Brings the Next Opponent

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The I-35 Revivalry, Blackout on the Brazos, or just "the day the Frogs came to town," call it what you will; but TCU is the Bears next opponent. October 17th at 6:00PM CT on FS1, Baylor looks to add another Big 12 victory to their resumé and increase their overall win-streak to five games in a row.

Unknown Until It Happens

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Marigold rings the Bear Bell after Baylor scored a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whose defense will reign supreme? Is DJ Lagway going to utilize his legs with more designed runs? Will Baylor be able to play another complete game like they did against ASU? How pivotal is this game for both team's seasons? Throughout the next week, stay tuned to this channel as we'll be providing you all the up to date information that you'll need to know about Baylor Athletics.

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