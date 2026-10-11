The Roar Path: Bye Week Edition Ahead of Baylor's Rivalry Game vs. TCU
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After a tumultuous week in college football saw top ranked teams lose and multiple upsets, Baylor had the day off. Whether the Bears' idle status will affect any potential A.P. Top 25 votes or not is yet to be determined, but Baylor (and the rest of the Big 12) didn't hurt their cause yesterday. With TCU heading into Waco this coming Saturday however, Baylor looks to be ready to go on The Roar Path.
Actual Factual
Baylor and TCU were both idle this past week.
Wins this Season (overall, conference): Baylor 5-1, 2-0; TCU 3-2, 0-2
Average Yards/Game: Baylor 461; TCU 405
Yards Allowed/Game: Baylor 326 ; TCU 255
Points per Game: Baylor 34.8 ; TCU 25.4
Most Recent Game: 2025: Baylor lost on the road to TCU 42-36
Overall Series: TCU Leads 60-50-5
What Just Happened? & Turning Point
That's what the losing team's head coach of this game may end up thinking. Even though Coach Dave Aranda has made strides this season and shown that Baylor can be competitive this year, he's won two more games than he's lost in seven seasons (40-38), and he's lost more than he's won against TCU (2-4); a loss against TCU is going to sit very sour with the Baylor faithful. TCU HC Sonny Dykes finds himself in a similar bowl of hot water, though flavored a bit differently, as even recently chants of "Fire Sonny" could be heard by TCU fans.
The "Bear" Necessities and Things You Need to Know
Baylor's defense has been playing outstanding this season but TCU has allowed substantially less overall yards being gained per game (326-255). In comparison however, Baylor has outgained TCU offensively by nearly the same margin per game (461-405).
TCU's Defensive Line vs Baylor's Offensive Line will be a point of focus for this game. Baylor's O-Line has been solid during pass protection but hasn't always been able to provide strong run support, whereas the Horned Frogs' Defense has limited opponents to only 13.4 points per game (15th Nationally) but has shown vulnerability against physical running teams, often relying on stunts and pre-snap movement (an aggressive tactic that can lead to gaps and openings).
Next Week Brings the Next Opponent
The I-35 Revivalry, Blackout on the Brazos, or just "the day the Frogs came to town," call it what you will; but TCU is the Bears next opponent. October 17th at 6:00PM CT on FS1, Baylor looks to add another Big 12 victory to their resumé and increase their overall win-streak to five games in a row.
Unknown Until It Happens
Whose defense will reign supreme? Is DJ Lagway going to utilize his legs with more designed runs? Will Baylor be able to play another complete game like they did against ASU? How pivotal is this game for both team's seasons? Throughout the next week, stay tuned to this channel as we'll be providing you all the up to date information that you'll need to know about Baylor Athletics.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague